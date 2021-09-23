Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies to Host Annual ‘Sistah Strut’ on Saturday, Sept. 25

The Birmingham Times

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies will host its annual “Sistah Strut” on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Legion Field, from 7-11 a.m. People can also opt to participate virtually, by walking on their own or even staying home.

The event is designed to celebrate breast cancer survivors, to promote breast cancer screening, and to raise money for free mammograms for uninsured, low-income women.

“Sistah Strut brings kindred spirits together to share our life experiences and to address the needs of our community as it relates to breast cancer,” said Brenda Phillips-Hong, the founder and executive director of Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, people are still developing breast cancer, and early detection is as important as ever. Supporting this event is a way to ensure that uninsured women get mammograms and get the treatment they need.”

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting people with breast cancer, as well as providing education and promoting early detection of breast cancer in minority, low-income and underserved communities. Among other things, the organization works with local healthcare providers to cover mammogram costs for women and men, and it assists with transportation to treatment for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

Tickets for adults are $30. Please contact Ms. Hong at 205-356-3892 for more information, or visit https://www.brendasbrownbosombuddies.org.

WHO: Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies

WHAT: Sistah Strut

WHEN: Sept. 25, from 7-11 a.m.

WHERE: Legion Field, 400 Graymont Ave. West, Birmingham, AL 35204

