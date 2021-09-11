Husband and wife open Plenty of Vino wine and gift shop in Hoover

The Birmingham Times

Unique wine and gift shop now open in Hoover Plenty of Vino, a new wine and houseplant shop in Hoover, Alabama, is ready to spruce up your autumn with a wide selection of wines, craft beer, houseplants, gift items and vintage home décor.

Plenty of Vino opened in July at 1650 Montgomery Highway, just a few doors down from TJ Maxx, in the Hoover Square Shopping Center. This unique concept is visually appealing and creates a relaxing respite from your busy day.

In addition to wine, beer, plants, cigars and vintage décor, the shop also designs custom gift baskets and fresh floral arrangements that can be delivered throughout the Hoover-Birmingham area. Shoppers can also purchase online or by phone and have their packages brought to their car with curbside pickup.

The owners, Christopher and Sandra DeMoss, said the concept for Plenty of Vino, combines many shoppers’ favorites – gifts and décor.

“We invite those looking to shop local for something unique or customized to visit us,’’ said Sandra DeMoss. “If there is something we don’t have, we go out of our way to source it for you.’’

Local wine delivery and a wine club are launching in October. The buzz around the new shop continues to build and the owners have lots of special events and giveaways planned for this fall.

