Meet this year’s 2021-2022 Class of Leadership Birmingham

Greater Birmingham leaders across diverse sectors of the community will spend the next 10 months together as Leadership Birmingham’s Class of 2022.
The 39-year-old organization brings together 49 people from business, government, religious, education, law, arts, health, and social service organizations. Class members learn about the Greater Birmingham region and deeply explore its issues, challenges, and opportunities through local and national topic experts, site visits, and collaborative group projects.
“We need leaders who are inspired to create meaningful change now more than ever,” says the organization’s director, Libba Vaughan. “We look forward to seeing the innovative ideas the Class of 2022 brings and the challenges they choose to address.”
Members of the class of 2021-2022 are:
Mr. Pattric Barnett
COO
InSighters, Inc.
Dr. Monica L. Baskin
Professor
UAB School of Medicine
Mr. Harrison Bishop
President, Amerex Corporation
EVP, Fabricated Metals, McWane, Inc.
Dr. Graham C. Boettcher
R. Hugh Daniel Director & CEO
Birmingham Museum of Art
Ms. Katherine Rogers Brown
Shareholder
White Arnold & Dowd
Ms. Jennifer Buettner Bates
Executive Director
Birmingham Bar Association
Mr. Richard Campbell
Principal
Veritas Medical Real Estate Advisors
Mr. Damian Carson
Regional Vice President
Operation HOPE, Inc.
Mr. Daniel Coleman
President
Birmingham-Southern College
Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley
Vice-Chair, Pediatrics
UAB/Children’s of Alabama
Dr. Michael A. Crouch
Dean, McWhorter School of Pharmacy
Samford University
Mr. Kelvin Datcher
Director, External Government Affairs
City of Birmingham
Ms. Kimberly Davis
VP, Managing Director of Business Development
Concourse Financial Group
Dr. Paulette Patterson Dilworth
Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
UAB
Mr. Timothy Garrett
Vice President, Sales
Vulcan Materials Company
Mr. Charles Goodrich
Vice President
Timberline Holdings
Mr. Robby Hayes
Vice President & Division Manager
Brasfield & Gorrie
Mr. Bruce Hooper
CEO
Smile-A-Mile
Mr. LeDon Jones
EVP/Director of Corporate Stewardship
SouthState Bank
Mr. Srikantha Karra
CIO
Jefferson County Commission
Ms. Nicole King
City Attorney
City of Birmingham
Mr. Bolaji Kukoyi
President
Dynamic Civil Solutions
Dr. LaRhonda S. Magras
CEO
YWCA of Central Alabama
Ms. Robin B. Mark
Assistant U.S. Attorney
Northern District of Alabama
Mr. Sam Miller
Owner
Champ Branding
Ms. Jameria J. Moore
Partner
Sperling & Moore, PC
Ms. Erin Morgan
EVP, Strategic Planning Manager
Regions Bank
Mr. Philip E. Passafiume
Chief Investment Officer
Protective Life Corporation
Mr. Matthew Penfield
Principal
Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.
Mr. Dan Pile
CEO
YMCA of Greater Birmingham
Ms. Courtney Pittman
Vice President, Director of Architecture
Davis Architects
Mr. James Puckett, Jr.
Senior Director, Private Wealth
Synovus
Ms. Lindsay Puckett
Principal Planner
Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham
Mr. Raymond Roach
Assistant General Manager
Amazon
Dr. Anne Schmidt
Senior Medical Director
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
Dr. Bisakha (Pia) Sen
Professor, School of Public Health
UAB
Ms. Dawn Helms Sharff
Managing Partner, Birmingham Office
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
Ms. Erica L. Sheffield
Senior Counsel
Honda Manufacturing of Alabama
Ms. Leigh Sloss-Corra
Executive Director, The Market at Pepper Place
Sloss Real Estate Company
Ms. Sonja Q. Smith
Member, Birmingham Board of Education
Program Manager, Lifespan Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center
Dr. Adrienne Starks
Founder/CEO
Stream Innovations
Ms. Britney Summerville
Community Volunteer
Ms. Lindsey Tanner
Managing Director
Vaco
Mr. Darryl Washington
Director of Programs & Operations
Urban Impact
Mr. Ralph Williams, Jr.
Manager of External Affairs
Alabama Power Company
Ms. Darlene Wilson
Managing Principal
RAM Firm
Ms. Alice B. Womack
Associate Managing Director, Oakworth Capital Bank
City Councilor, City of Mountain Brook
Mr. Adam Wright
Rabbi
Temple Emanu-El
Mr. Ralph H. Yarbrough, Jr.
Owner & President
Crestline Bagel Company