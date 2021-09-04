Meet this year’s 2021-2022 Class of Leadership Birmingham

www.leadershipbirmingham.org

Greater Birmingham leaders across diverse sectors of the community will spend the next 10 months together as Leadership Birmingham’s Class of 2022.

The 39-year-old organization brings together 49 people from business, government, religious, education, law, arts, health, and social service organizations. Class members learn about the Greater Birmingham region and deeply explore its issues, challenges, and opportunities through local and national topic experts, site visits, and collaborative group projects.

“We need leaders who are inspired to create meaningful change now more than ever,” says the organization’s director, Libba Vaughan. “We look forward to seeing the innovative ideas the Class of 2022 brings and the challenges they choose to address.”

Members of the class of 2021-2022 are:

Mr. Pattric Barnett

COO

InSighters, Inc.

Dr. Monica L. Baskin

Professor

UAB School of Medicine

Mr. Harrison Bishop

President, Amerex Corporation

EVP, Fabricated Metals, McWane, Inc.

Dr. Graham C. Boettcher

R. Hugh Daniel Director & CEO

Birmingham Museum of Art

Ms. Katherine Rogers Brown

Shareholder

White Arnold & Dowd

Ms. Jennifer Buettner Bates

Executive Director

Birmingham Bar Association

Mr. Richard Campbell

Principal

Veritas Medical Real Estate Advisors

Mr. Damian Carson

Regional Vice President

Operation HOPE, Inc.

Mr. Daniel Coleman

President

Birmingham-Southern College

Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley

Vice-Chair, Pediatrics

UAB/Children’s of Alabama

Dr. Michael A. Crouch

Dean, McWhorter School of Pharmacy

Samford University

Mr. Kelvin Datcher

Director, External Government Affairs

City of Birmingham

Ms. Kimberly Davis

VP, Managing Director of Business Development

Concourse Financial Group

Dr. Paulette Patterson Dilworth

Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

UAB

Mr. Timothy Garrett

Vice President, Sales

Vulcan Materials Company

Mr. Charles Goodrich

Vice President

Timberline Holdings

Mr. Robby Hayes

Vice President & Division Manager

Brasfield & Gorrie

Mr. Bruce Hooper

CEO

Smile-A-Mile

Mr. LeDon Jones

EVP/Director of Corporate Stewardship

SouthState Bank

Mr. Srikantha Karra

CIO

Jefferson County Commission

Ms. Nicole King

City Attorney

City of Birmingham

Mr. Bolaji Kukoyi

President

Dynamic Civil Solutions

Dr. LaRhonda S. Magras

CEO

YWCA of Central Alabama

Ms. Robin B. Mark

Assistant U.S. Attorney

Northern District of Alabama

Mr. Sam Miller

Owner

Champ Branding

Ms. Jameria J. Moore

Partner

Sperling & Moore, PC

Ms. Erin Morgan

EVP, Strategic Planning Manager

Regions Bank

Mr. Philip E. Passafiume

Chief Investment Officer

Protective Life Corporation

Mr. Matthew Penfield

Principal

Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.

Mr. Dan Pile

CEO

YMCA of Greater Birmingham

Ms. Courtney Pittman

Vice President, Director of Architecture

Davis Architects

Mr. James Puckett, Jr.

Senior Director, Private Wealth

Synovus

Ms. Lindsay Puckett

Principal Planner

Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham

Mr. Raymond Roach

Assistant General Manager

Amazon

Dr. Anne Schmidt

Senior Medical Director

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama

Dr. Bisakha (Pia) Sen

Professor, School of Public Health

UAB

Ms. Dawn Helms Sharff

Managing Partner, Birmingham Office

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Ms. Erica L. Sheffield

Senior Counsel

Honda Manufacturing of Alabama

Ms. Leigh Sloss-Corra

Executive Director, The Market at Pepper Place

Sloss Real Estate Company

Ms. Sonja Q. Smith

Member, Birmingham Board of Education

Program Manager, Lifespan Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center

Dr. Adrienne Starks

Founder/CEO

Stream Innovations

Ms. Britney Summerville

Community Volunteer

Ms. Lindsey Tanner

Managing Director

Vaco

Mr. Darryl Washington

Director of Programs & Operations

Urban Impact

Mr. Ralph Williams, Jr.

Manager of External Affairs

Alabama Power Company

Ms. Darlene Wilson

Managing Principal

RAM Firm

Ms. Alice B. Womack

Associate Managing Director, Oakworth Capital Bank

City Councilor, City of Mountain Brook

Mr. Adam Wright

Rabbi

Temple Emanu-El

Mr. Ralph H. Yarbrough, Jr.

Owner & President

Crestline Bagel Company

