Sharpe-Jefferson: Achieving something far greater than we can imagine

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

When we think of fall, we normally come up with a few images: Leaves quietly descending from tree branches; cooler breezes replacing hot temperatures and monochromatic (albeit vibrant) green foliage transforming into beautiful hues of soothing colors.

If I had to describe fall season in our lives… I imagine it’d be similar to natural imagery because, as we age:

We generally have no problem shedding habits and people which no longer suit us.

The things which easily excited or angered us now give way to cooler, more mature responses.

And we no longer care about fitting in. We accept the uniqueness of different hues and tones, or life experiences, that will define our lives and legacies.

If I had to describe it in a word, I’d say the fall season involves (or should involve) a maturation that wasn’t evident in our earlier years.

It’s the season in our lives when we teach lessons to others, rather than having to be taught.

We look for opportunity to give to others, rather than having arms outstretched to receive.

We care about our friends, kin and communities we live in just as much as we do our own personal interests.

We grow up. We give outwardly. We look upward and lead differently.

There is no more time for making excuses about what could have been. No more lamenting about what didn’t happen. No more looking to others to make our dreams come true.

The fall season in our lives is about squarely accepting responsibility for what is and what it is to be.

We own our power. We’re aware of our limitations. We aren’t overly impressed or fearful of either.

But we are aware of the power we possess, and we stand ready to exhibit the poise necessary to exemplify it.

It’s a beautiful irony, but an evolving masterpiece. It’s fall in our lives and the picture it paints stands to be something far greater than we can imagine.

You and I hold the brush and we’re painting that artwork of our own lives with every decision and every path we take.

Let’s own that.

These are powerful thoughts, but necessary for such a time as now.

Ideally, we’ll be inspired to create something beautiful and lasting to leave behind in the fall season of our lives.

At the very least, perhaps we’ll begin to see this season in a brand-new way.

Until next time, know that I am cheering for you,

Coach K

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

