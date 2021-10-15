Actress Regina King to join Women’s Fund ‘Unleashing’ event in Birmingham

Special to the Times

For over a decade, The Women’s Fund held Smart Party to celebrate the brilliant women of Birmingham. This year, they’re reintroducing the event in a hybrid format under a new name: “Unleashed, a Philanthroparty” and the event features Oscar-winning actress Regina King and a celebration of The Women’s Fund’s 25th Anniversary

Join the event Saturday, October 16 at 5:30 p.m. in person or virtually to honor eight women from across Alabama and enjoy an evening with King.

The 2021 honorees are:

–Rebekah Elgin-Council: Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

–Nancy C. Goedecke: Chairman and CEO, Mayer

–Liz Huntley: Lawyer, Speaker, Author, Advocate

–Kim Caudle Lewis: CEO and Founder, PROJECTXYZ, Inc.

–Ashley Robinett: Vice President of Public Relations, Alabama Power Company

–Marta Mendes-Miguel Self: Head of Corporate Philanthropy and Executive Director of the Regions Foundation, Regions Bank

–Keshee Dozier–Smith: CEO, Rural Health Medical Program, Inc.

–Chandra Brown Stewart: Executive Director, Lifelines Counseling Services

“Philanthroparty is an event to celebrate and elevate The Women’s Fund’s incredible honorees from across our state,” said Kim Cochran, Vice President of External Affairs, The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham. “Powerful women, leaders in their community and in their careers who also believe in the power of targeted giving. As an advocate at heart, I love that The Women’s Fund is able to leverage and direct our resources in many ways to create real, long-lasting change for women across our state.”

Program Highlights

A conversation with King to cast a collective vision for building economic power and opportunity for women.

A celebration of the 2021 Honorees , a group of innovative women leading in their field and creating change in their communities

, a group of innovative women leading in their field and creating change in their communities Jamie Golden, the co-host of The Popcast, a weekly pop culture podcast.

How to attend

Buy an Individual Ticket ($500)

Buy a Virtual Ticket ($75)

Host a Watch Party ($300)

Watch Party Hosts can invite a group of friends, family, co-workers, or neighbors to view the virtual event and help support The Women’s Fund’s mission. The Women’s Fund will provide a Watch Party Kit full of fun and informative items to make the evening one to remember. Learn more about hosting a watch party.

How to support

If you can’t attend Philanthroparty:

Make a gift

Give in honor of an Honoree.

Register to create your free personal fundraising page and use your network to raise critical funds to accelerate change for women!

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

