Breast Cancer Survivors Share Stories of Triumph at Titusville Branch Library

Titusville Library on Tuesday participated in the Community Breast Cancer Walk beginning at Booker T. Washington K-8 School and ending at Titusville Branch Library. The library hosted breast cancer survivors who shared their powerful stories. The event was the latest in a series of new activities at the library, which includes a monthly food giveaway (next one is Thursday, November 4), a new TikTok Club for teens, dance classes for youth, a writing club for students, and a new adult book club.

