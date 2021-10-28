Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Breast Cancer Survivors Share Stories of Triumph at Titusville Branch Library

Breast Cancer Survivors Share Stories of Triumph at Titusville Branch Library

Birmingham Times
Breast Cancer survivors Armoni Lewis, left, and Titusville Branch Manager Reba Williams show their strength after victoriously battling the disease. (Amarr Croskey Photo, For The Birmingham Times)

Birmingham Times

Titusville Library on Tuesday participated in the Community Breast Cancer Walk beginning at Booker T. Washington K-8 School and ending at Titusville Branch Library. The library hosted breast cancer survivors who shared their powerful stories.  The event was the latest in a series of new activities at the library, which includes a monthly food giveaway (next one is Thursday, November 4), a new TikTok Club for teens, dance classes for youth, a writing club for students, and a new adult book club. 

