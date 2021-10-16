Comedy Series ‘Acapulco’ To Premiere On Apple TV+ 

By Cesar Arredondo

Those who liked the movie “How to Be a Latin Lover” may want to tune in to Apple TV+’s upcoming “Acapulco” series.

It is inspired by the comedy film starring Eugenio Derbez, one of the top Mexican commodities in Hollywood, who doubles as actor and filmmaker. The new streaming show, executive produced and starring Derbez, premieres on Oct. 8.

“Acapulco” is a prequel to the film. It features a younger Máximo played by Enrique Arrizon, a Mexican actor nominated for a Diosa de Plata award for his role in the 2017 drama “Las Hijas de Abril.”

In a journey back to the 1980s, the new series tells the story of 20something Máximo, who dreams of working as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in the Mexican port of Acapulco. However, the gig is more complex than he thought.

To succeed, Máximo must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor and a complicated home life, all while facing temptations to get the job done.

The true setting of the series was not Acapulco but the Mexican beach town of Puerto Vallarta.

Joining Derbez and Arrizon as part of the cast are newcomer Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar (“La Ley de Herodes”), Camila Perez (“Gotham”), Chord Overstreet (“Glee”), Vanessa Bauche (“Amores Perros”), Regina Reynoso (“Ahí te Encargo”), Jessica Collins (“Catch Me If You Can”) and Rafael Cebrián (“Narcos”).

Chris Spain and Jon Zack, who penned “How to Be a Latin Lover,” are credited as writers.

The show’s writing team includes Mara Vargas Jackson (“La Casa de las Flores”), Eduardo Cisneros (“Instructions Not Included”), Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”), Jason Shuman (“Bangkok Dangerous”) and Austin Winsberg (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”).

Series directors include an impressive combination of talent from both sides of the border. They are the Mexican Roberto Sneider (“Me Estás Matando,” “Susana”), along with some award-winning filmmakers who helmed acclaimed shows, like Jay Karas (“Superstore”), Tristram Shapeero (“Community”) and Dean Holland (“The Office”).

Also directing is Richard Shepard (“The Matador”).

