Events planned during Magic City Classic Week. Here’s a look at some

Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 for the 80th Magic City Classic. For more information on the Classic, please visit www.magiccityclassic.com or text CLASSIC to 888-777.

Magic City Classic Day Party

Thursday, Oct. 28, 12 to 4 p.m.

Arlington House will host its Magic City Classic Day Party on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 12 to 4 p.m. at 331 Cotton Ave. SW. Cost is $20. They are located at 331 Cotton Ave. SW. Call 205-780-5656.

Welcome to Birmingham “The Opening Ceremony”

Thursday, Oct. 28, 8 PM

The Wine Loft

Admission charged

CLASSIC SOUL FOOD

WITH GOODIE MOB, TRACI STEELE AND DJ PAKK

LUXE ULTRA LOUNGE

THURSDAY, OCT. 28 – 9 PM – UNTIL

Mayor Woodfin Honors Odessa Woolfolk

Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 AM

Birmingham Museum of Art

MAGIC CITY FOOD TRUCK BLOCK PARTY

Friday., OCT. 29, 11 AM TO 2 PM

BIRMINGHAM CITY HALL

FREE ADMISSION

Don’t miss the Magic City Classic Block Party in front of City Hall on Friday, Oct. 29. Fly V the T-shirt vendor will be back with Classic shirts and long-sleeved shirts. There will be several food trucks. Trucks will be present from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following trucks will participate:

Not Ya Average Leaf – New vegan truck selling “CheezeSteak” eggrolls, chik’n drumsticks, loaded burger, fried shrimp, loaded dog, chik’n sandwich, red velvet cake, peach cobbler and banana pudding

Aww Shucks – Roasted corn with different toppings

Lemonade Junkeez – Various flavored lemonades

Treats So Sweet – Cake slices, banana pudding, candied apples, etc.

Cake’s Southern Fried Eats – Soul food

Coco Crabs – Seafood, etc.

Simone’s Kitchen – Loaded chicken pasta, stuffed grilled cheese, loaded nachos, Buffalo chicken egg rolls

Encore Rouge – Burgers, pasta, wings, and chicken & spinach dip

Sugar and Ice Desserts – Snow cones and flavored lemonades

Terrific Treatz – Candied fruit and flavored lemonades

O’ My Turkey Leg – Smoked turkey legs and grilled chicken wraps

A Train Station – Buffalo wings, Polish sausages, Philly cheesesteaks, pulled pork sandwiches, burgers, etc.

Jolly Cakes – Cupcakes and flavored popcorn

Susta’s Food Truck – Tacos in a bag, Polish dog, drumsticks, fries and chicken wings

The Dirty Red – Burgers, Polish sausages, Philly cheesesteaks, loaded fries, chicken salad, lemon pound cake and lemonade

1918 Catering – Smoked wings, spinach dip, fried catfish, collard greens, brisket sandwich, and mac and cheese.

A Dab of this and A Dab of That – Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, cheeseburger egg rolls, chicken egg rolls, etc.

Sunshine and Wine

Friday, Oct. 29, 2 PM

Michael’s Restaurant and Bar Sebastian, Birmingham

Admission charged

Magic City Music Fest With Tank and Others

Friday, Oct. 29

Doors open at 6:30PM and Show is at 7:30 PM

Admission charged

BJCC Concert Hall

“The KID CAPRI PARTY”

Friday, Oct 29, 8PM

Roots & Revelry, Birmingham

Admission charged

Official Classic Party Frank Ski Invades The 80th Magic City Classic

Friday, Oct 29, 8 PM

Regions Field, Birmingham

Admission charged

The Classic Dinner Party with Drummer Girl Dee & Dj MAVERICK

Friday, Oct. 29, 8 PM

Jazzy’s

Admission charged

Magic City Classic Weekend “4th Annual” Friday Night Soiree at The Harbert

Friday, Oct. 29, 9 PM

The Harbert Center

Admission charged

THE TAKEOVER IV-MAGIC CITY CLASSIC PARTY

Friday, Oct. 29, 9 PM

Events at Haven

Admission charged

Classic Comedy Show

Friday, October 29, 2021

ART AT NIGHT

WITH MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS

SATURDAY, OCT. 30 – 6:30 P.M.

STUDIO 2500 – 2500 26TH AVE. N.

CLASSIC EVENTS PRESENTED BY MCDONALD’S

WHAT: Join the party on the 3rd floor of Topgolf for the Classic Kickoff presented by McDonald’s on Thursday, October 28th from 6-9pm. Enjoy live entertainment from DJ Traci Steele, and featured drinks, golf play and more for just $20!

WHEN: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28TH, 6 – 9 PM

WHERE: Topgolf

THE MAGIC CITY CLASSIC PARADE

WHAT: Join us in the streets of downtown Birmingham and prepare to be entertained by the best bands, dance teams and entertainment around! The parade will be led by the famous McDonald’s float carrying celebrities and the Magic City Classic Ambassador. Don’t miss the bands and dance teams from both Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University as they put on a show! This is a rain-or-shine event, and admission is free. The parade also will be broadcast LIVE on Fox 6 in Birmingham as well as on Gray affiliates in Huntsville, Montgomery and Dothan!

WHEN: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30TH | 8AM

WHERE: DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM

Route map for 2021 MCC Parade Route by TreshaMoore on plotaroute.com

Coors Light Pregame Tailgate Party

WHAT: There’s no tailgate party in the country like the Coors Light Pregame Tailgate Party at the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola. Enjoy sponsor activations, giveaways, entertainment and more!

WHEN: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30TH | 10AM – 2PM

WHERE: HISTORIC LEGION FIELD, WEST SIDE PARKING LOT

WHAT: Witness the 80th football clash between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University, two in-state SWAC rivals who come together every year to put on the No. 1 HBCU Classic in the country. The competition is just as fierce at halftime with the battle of the bands between A&M’s Marching Maroon & White and ASU’s Mighty Marching Hornets. Don’t miss the inventive improv from the game emcee, Birmingham’s own Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson and the special recognition of the 2021 Ambassador.

WHEN: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30TH | 2:30PM

WHERE: HISTORIC LEGION FIELD IN BIRMINGHAM

Braggin’ Rights Brunch

Sunday, Oct. 31, 12PM

Ash on 2nd, Birmingham

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

