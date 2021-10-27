Events planned during Magic City Classic Week. Here’s a look at some

Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 for the 80th Magic City Classic. For more information on the Classic, please visit www.magiccityclassic.com or text CLASSIC to 888-777.
Magic City Classic Day Party
Thursday, Oct. 28, 12 to 4 p.m.
Arlington House will host its Magic City Classic Day Party on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 12 to 4 p.m. at 331 Cotton Ave. SW. Cost is $20. They are located at 331 Cotton Ave. SW. Call 205-780-5656.
Welcome to Birmingham “The Opening Ceremony”
Thursday, Oct. 28, 8 PM
The Wine Loft
Admission charged
CLASSIC SOUL FOOD
WITH GOODIE MOB, TRACI STEELE AND DJ PAKK
LUXE ULTRA LOUNGE
THURSDAY, OCT. 28 – 9 PM – UNTIL
Mayor Woodfin Honors Odessa Woolfolk
Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 AM
Birmingham Museum of Art
MAGIC CITY FOOD TRUCK BLOCK PARTY
Friday., OCT. 29, 11 AM TO 2 PM
BIRMINGHAM CITY HALL
FREE ADMISSION
- Don’t miss the Magic City Classic Block Party in front of City Hall on Friday, Oct. 29. Fly V the T-shirt vendor will be back with Classic shirts and long-sleeved shirts. There will be several food trucks. Trucks will be present from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The following trucks will participate:
Not Ya Average Leaf – New vegan truck selling “CheezeSteak” eggrolls, chik’n drumsticks, loaded burger, fried shrimp, loaded dog, chik’n sandwich, red velvet cake, peach cobbler and banana pudding
Aww Shucks – Roasted corn with different toppings
Lemonade Junkeez – Various flavored lemonades
Treats So Sweet – Cake slices, banana pudding, candied apples, etc.
Cake’s Southern Fried Eats – Soul food
Coco Crabs – Seafood, etc.
Simone’s Kitchen – Loaded chicken pasta, stuffed grilled cheese, loaded nachos, Buffalo chicken egg rolls
Encore Rouge – Burgers, pasta, wings, and chicken & spinach dip
Sugar and Ice Desserts – Snow cones and flavored lemonades
Terrific Treatz – Candied fruit and flavored lemonades
O’ My Turkey Leg – Smoked turkey legs and grilled chicken wraps
A Train Station – Buffalo wings, Polish sausages, Philly cheesesteaks, pulled pork sandwiches, burgers, etc.
Jolly Cakes – Cupcakes and flavored popcorn
Susta’s Food Truck – Tacos in a bag, Polish dog, drumsticks, fries and chicken wings
The Dirty Red – Burgers, Polish sausages, Philly cheesesteaks, loaded fries, chicken salad, lemon pound cake and lemonade
1918 Catering – Smoked wings, spinach dip, fried catfish, collard greens, brisket sandwich, and mac and cheese.
A Dab of this and A Dab of That – Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, cheeseburger egg rolls, chicken egg rolls, etc.
Sunshine and Wine
Friday, Oct. 29, 2 PM
Michael’s Restaurant and Bar Sebastian, Birmingham
Admission charged
Magic City Music Fest With Tank and Others
Friday, Oct. 29
Doors open at 6:30PM and Show is at 7:30 PM
Admission charged
“The KID CAPRI PARTY”
Friday, Oct 29, 8PM
Roots & Revelry, Birmingham
Admission charged
Official Classic Party Frank Ski Invades The 80th Magic City Classic
Friday, Oct 29, 8 PM
Regions Field, Birmingham
Admission charged
The Classic Dinner Party with Drummer Girl Dee & Dj MAVERICK
Friday, Oct. 29, 8 PM
Jazzy’s
Admission charged
Magic City Classic Weekend “4th Annual” Friday Night Soiree at The Harbert
Friday, Oct. 29, 9 PM
The Harbert Center
Admission charged
THE TAKEOVER IV-MAGIC CITY CLASSIC PARTY
Friday, Oct. 29, 9 PM
Events at Haven
Admission charged
Classic Comedy Show
Friday, October 29, 2021
ART AT NIGHT
WITH MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS
SATURDAY, OCT. 30 – 6:30 P.M.
STUDIO 2500 – 2500 26TH AVE. N.
CLASSIC EVENTS PRESENTED BY MCDONALD’S
WHAT: Join the party on the 3rd floor of Topgolf for the Classic Kickoff presented by McDonald’s on Thursday, October 28th from 6-9pm. Enjoy live entertainment from DJ Traci Steele, and featured drinks, golf play and more for just $20!
WHEN: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28TH, 6 – 9 PM
WHERE: Topgolf
THE MAGIC CITY CLASSIC PARADE
WHAT: Join us in the streets of downtown Birmingham and prepare to be entertained by the best bands, dance teams and entertainment around! The parade will be led by the famous McDonald’s float carrying celebrities and the Magic City Classic Ambassador. Don’t miss the bands and dance teams from both Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University as they put on a show! This is a rain-or-shine event, and admission is free. The parade also will be broadcast LIVE on Fox 6 in Birmingham as well as on Gray affiliates in Huntsville, Montgomery and Dothan!
WHEN: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30TH | 8AM
WHERE: DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM
Route map for 2021 MCC Parade Route by TreshaMoore on plotaroute.com
Coors Light Pregame Tailgate Party
WHAT: There’s no tailgate party in the country like the Coors Light Pregame Tailgate Party at the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola. Enjoy sponsor activations, giveaways, entertainment and more!
WHEN: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30TH | 10AM – 2PM
WHERE: HISTORIC LEGION FIELD, WEST SIDE PARKING LOT
WHAT: Witness the 80th football clash between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University, two in-state SWAC rivals who come together every year to put on the No. 1 HBCU Classic in the country. The competition is just as fierce at halftime with the battle of the bands between A&M’s Marching Maroon & White and ASU’s Mighty Marching Hornets. Don’t miss the inventive improv from the game emcee, Birmingham’s own Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson and the special recognition of the 2021 Ambassador.
WHEN: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30TH | 2:30PM
WHERE: HISTORIC LEGION FIELD IN BIRMINGHAM
Braggin’ Rights Brunch
Sunday, Oct. 31, 12PM
Ash on 2nd, Birmingham