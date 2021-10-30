Odessa Woolfolk honored at the Magic City Classic AWAKEN event

The Birmingham Times

Mayor Randall Woodfin and the City of Birmingham honored Odessa Woolfolk, Birmingham civic activist and educator, at the Birmingham Museum of Art on Friday, October 29.

AWAKEN is a celebration of the legacy of longstanding community leaders and activists who have shaped the city of Birmingham. The mayor presented Woolfolk with the “Putting People First Award’,” an award he created in 2019.

Woolfolk, a noted activist and educator who led the creation of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, is former Director of Urban Affairs at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“She (Woolfolk) is a model for growth, impact and leadership, and I’ve been fortunate to serve with her on many projects. She is a true servant leader. Instead of people working to serve her, she serves people,” said Samuetta Nesbitt, Senior Vice President of Public Relations & Community Affairs, United Way of Central Alabama

Woodfin, former Mayor Richard Arrington, Jr. – a former Awaken Award winner — applauded Woolfolk for the work she has done to make Birmingham better.

Past “Putting People First Award” recipients include Senator Doug Jones and Anthony Ray Hinton, who was freed from prison.

