People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**ENSLEY’S FOOD TRUCK THURSDAYS, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 601 19th Street in Ensley.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**R&B & KARAOKE THURSDAYS at 4 Seasons Sports Bar & Grill, Happy Hour 4-8 p.m. with DJ SLIP mixing Live and hosted by KURVY KERRI and Le’DARIUS HILLIARD.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**COMEDIAN LESTER BIBBS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN LESTER BIBBS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**LAUGHS WITH LEGENDS featuring NFL Greats ED “TOO TALL” JONES, ANTONIO LANGHAM, CORNELIUS BENNETT, STEVE BEUERLEIN and BILLY D. WASHINGTON at StarDome Comedy Club.

**JAZZ GUITARIST ADAM HAWLEY at Perfect Note.

SATURDAY…

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**COMEDIAN JJ WILLIAMSON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**I LOVE THE 90S featuring SOULED OUT at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY…

*WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**COMEDIAN JJ WILLIAMSON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**DAVID TALLEY on the 1s and 2s at Onyx.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

WEDNESDAY…

**THE BUSINESS OF CREATING – Making the Most of Instagram with JACQUI JONES, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Register at createbirmingham.org.

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**CLASSIC KICK OFF HIP HOP 7EVEN RICH VERSUS ROCKI at Perfect Note.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN LIL DUVAL at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**CLASSIC WEEKEND R&B with STEPHANIE LUCKETT at Perfect Note.

FOR ART NEWS …AND LOVERS OF ART…Around the World… (Some taken from Black Art in America, ARTnews, ArtDaily.com, Art in America, New York Times and ArtinAmerica.com.)

FOR LOVERS OF ART…

BLACK ART IN AMERICA – TRIUMPH OF THE HUMAN SPIRIT…. BLACK ART IN AMERICA – TRIUMPH OF THE HUMAN SPIRIT….

**HIP HOP, BLACK ART AND MORE – Beyonce and Jay-Z are collectors of art as are many others including P-Diddy. A favorite of many collectors is artist JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT and artist, author, musician, professor DR. LORENZO PACE (Birmingham native resides in New York and travels the world) whose black granite sculpture “Triumph of the Human Spirit” was designed over 20 years ago and is the largest outdoor public site-specific artwork dedicated to the discourse of American Slavery. It is the monument erected for the discovery of the African Burial Ground in New York City. There is a celebratory event HUMAN SPIRIT DAY in Foley Square in front of the monument this Sunday, October 24, 1-3 p.m. It sits across the street from New York Supreme Court named after the first American Supreme Court Justice THURGOOD MARSHALL. The adjacent building is named after DAVID DINKINS, the first African American Mayor in New York City. The street around the square has been renamed Black Lives Matter Blvd.

**BLACK FINE ART FAIR OF OHIO, November 11-14, in Columbus, Ohio with artist work not limited to: CHARLY PALMER, NAJEE DORSEY, DAVID DRISKELL, RICHARD MAYHEW, GEORGE HUNT, RICHMOND BARTHE, JAMES DENMARK, SAM GILLIAM, KEVIN NANCE WEST and THOMAS E. LOCKHART, III. The fair is intended for you to be able to acquire and learn: fine art available for purchase, art education, appraisals and conservation, Black Art Gold Rush, art portfolio investment, art auction, portfolio development, legacy establishment and women in the Fine Art Movement. For more information, contact Keith A. Golden, Curator at (303) 907-8413 or email keithagolden@yahoo.com . FREE!

AT THE PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…

**FORWARD MOVEMENT – Selections from the Collection of Johnny and Allison Howze through December 3. The Closing Reception is December 3, 5-8 p.m. at 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa.

AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN…

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN CELEBRATES 35 YEARS – Space One Eleven is celebrating the 35th Anniversary through October 29, 2407 Second Avenue North. During the 2021-2022 celebration Space One Eleven will host a series of group exhibitions featuring artists that have taught or shown art.

NEWS TO USE…

**CHILDCARE RESOURCES HEAD START PROGRAM RECRUITMENT – Families in the Greater Birmingham area can learn more about Childcare Resources’ Head Start and Early Head Start Program on Saturday, 1-4 p.m. in Bessemer, Alabama at DeBardeleben Park. The event will offer free, nonperishable food items to families in attendance while they learn about the programs offered at our early learning partner locations in Bessemer. Families can also enjoy fun in the sun with games, bouncy houses, popcorn, snow cones, Larry the Alabama Magic Man, and more! Eligible families interested in learning more about Early Head Start and Head Start services with children ages infant to 5 years of age are welcome to meet the staff and apply for the program.To learn more about Childcare Resources’ Head Start Program, visit www.ccr-bhm.org.

**MOTHERS GUARANTEED INCOME INITIATIVE – Mothers Guaranteed Income Initiative -The Birmingham City Council and Mayor Randall L. Woodfin administration initiative approved to provide guaranteed income to 110 Birmingham residents through monthly payments. Embrace Mothers is a City of Birmingham pilot program in partnership with Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI), a network of mayors advocating for guaranteed income to give Americans an income floor. On behalf of the City, Mayor Woodfin took the pledge to join MGI’s effort. As the first city in Alabama to take this approach, the City received a $500,000 grant to execute the pilot. Through the initiative, 110 Birmingham residents will receive $375 a month for a 12-month period. Those eligible would be female-identifying heads of family caring for at least one child under the age of 18. Single-mother households represent about 60 percent of all City of Birmingham households with children. In addition to the $500,000 MGI grant, the City will provide up to $40,000 to support administration of the pilot program through the Penny Foundation, a locally based nonprofit corporation. The East Lake Initiative, also a locally based non-profit, will receive up to $10,000 from the City to provide one-on-one onboarding and benefits counseling for recipients in the pilot program. A guaranteed income is a monthly, no-strings-attached, cash payment given directly to individuals. It is unconditional, with no work requirements. The foundational idea behind a guaranteed income is that everyone should have enough money to meet their basic needs. A guaranteed income is intended to supplement, not replace, existing benefits. Updates for the City of Birmingham’s Embrace Mothers pilot program and information about the applications process will be made available at www.birminghamal.gov/embracemothers. To learn more about Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, go to www.mayorsforagi.org.

**NOVEMBER 1 – This is the last day to apply for CREATE CONSULTS to unlock $1200 towards professional service consultants. Apply at: createbirmingham.org.

**NOVEMBER 10 – COFFEE AND CONVERSATION, 9 a.m. with THOM GOSSOM and DR. JOYCE GILLIE GOSSOM at Alabama Possible. Register at apcoffee.swell.gives.

**DECEMBER 21 – COLLEGIATE BASKETBALL HONORS C.M. NEWTON – The University of Alabama men’s basketball team will face Colorado State University in a neutral-site game at the newly renovated Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The game will be the inaugural C.M. Newton Classic honoring the outstanding basketball player and coach C.M. Newton. Newton recruited the first Black players at The University of Alabama, coached the first all-Black starting lineup in the Southeastern Conference and hired the first Black coach at his alma mater, The University of Kentucky. Newton was a trailblazer for diversity and inclusion on the court. The C.M. Newton Classic and the game’s partners will contribute to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in honor of C.M. Newton and his strides towards unity. Prior to tip-off, players from both teams will visit the historic galleries at BCRI. BCRI Board of Directors Chair, Isaac Cooper, said that his former AD Martin Newton, son to C. M. Newton continues to live his legacy through his authentic advocacy. Cooper joins Knight Eady and the University of Alabama in honoring his legacy.

**THE COCA-COLA SCHOLARS PROGRAM SCHOLARSHIP – The Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship is an achievement-based scholarship awarded to graduating high school seniors. Students are recognized for their capacity to lead and serve, as well as their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities. With the 33rd class in 2021, the Foundation has provided over 6,450 Coca-Cola Scholars with more than $75 million in educational support. 150 Coca-Cola Scholars are selected each year to receive this $20,000 scholarship. For more information and to apply for the scholarship, visit the Coca-Cola Scholars Program

**SCHOOL OF FINE ARTS THEATRE PRESENTS AFTER A DREAM –

YOU ARE INVITED!! Head to the fabulous Alabama School of Fine Arts program for ‘After a Dream’ Musical Performance, on Friday, at 7 p.m. Enjoy a beautiful classical and jazz music repertoire on the school campus in the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater, 800 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Alabama School of Fine Arts is a tuition-free, public school located at 1800 Reverend Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd. Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Admission to the school as a student is by audition only. For more information about the school please call 205-252-9241 or visit the school’s website at www.asfa.k12.al.us.com.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN MOUNTAIN BROOK…

**SUNDAY … Join Mountain Brook Baptist Church October 24, 4-6 p.m. with the car trunks set-up on the lower parking lot handing out candy, with food and other treats. Wear your costumes and join them for an afternoon of fun.

**MYSTICS OF MOUNTAIN BROOK HALLOWEEN PARADE is October 31, 4-5 p.m. Calling all ghouls and ghosts to Crestline Village.

**MOUNTAIN BROOK FRATERNAL ORDER OF THE POLICE 5K RUN November 6, 8 a.m. For more, go to www.runsignup.com.

**CHAMBER LUNCHEON FEATURING ALLYSON MOURON OF BLESSED BROKENNESS, November 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Allyson Mouron, a Mountain Brook resident is one of the founders of Blessed Brokenness who will share how her family’s surprising fertility journey led to “twiblings”.

FOR LOVERS OF HALLOWEEN…

**GRACE HOUSE PUMPKIN FESTIVAL, SATURDAY, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Homewood Central Park.

**AVONDALE TRUNK OR TREAT, SATURDAY, at the Avondale Gallery & Loft, 2- 5 p.m. with treats, games, food and give-a-ways.

**HARVEST FESTIVAL at Oak Mountain State Park at OAK MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, SATURDAY, 9 a.m. with crafts of all kinds.

**SUNDAY – MASK ON- Muzik & Fashion Extravaganza Halloween Edition, 3 p.m. at Chaser’s Sports Bar and Grill with live muzik, fashion designers, best costume competition, COVID testing & vaccinations, food vendors and more. A Block Party you don’t want to miss.

**BESSEMER POLICE DEPARTMENT FALL FESTIVAL, October 28, 5-8 p.m. with hot dogs, popcorn, candy bars, inflatables, hay-ride, face painting and live DJ.

**FBC COMMUNITY WIDE TRUNK OR TREAT, October 31, 2-4 P.M. AT PINSON BICENTENNIAL PARK.

CLASSIC NEWS…

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC WEEK…Is almost here!

**TODAY AND TOMORROW REGISTER FOR THE CLASSIC PITCH COMPETITION – STUDENTS!!!! Interested in winning money for your school? Do you have big ideas surrounding business or education that you are dying to share? The City of Birmingham District 1 Office invites students to participate in ‘The Classic Pitch Competition’. In honor of the Magic City Classic, The Classic Pitch Competition showcases talented students from state college institutions and Birmingham City High Schools. Teams will be challenged to create viable products or solutions to address critical needs in pandemic-proofing education and pandemic-proofing small business. Prizes will be awarded to the first placeholders of the two categories. The first placeholders in the college division will be awarded $1500, and the first placeholders for the high school division will be awarded $1000. *REGISTER YOUR TEAM – A group can have up to four members per team. You have the option to have one faculty advisor. Each school can have multiple teams but the same team can not submit a pitch to different categories. *SUBMIT YOUR PITCH – Pitch must be at least 5 minutes, no longer than 7 minutes. Be creative! Pitch must be a novel idea. Each pitch must have a visual aspect and have at least three cited sources within the presentation. *SHOWCASE YOUR PITCH – Come prepared on October 28, 2021 at The Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Dress Business Professional! Show Birmingham that you have what it takes. Sound interesting? Register online TODAY at theclassicpitch.com. Registration closes Friday, October 22nd at midnight.

**THE GREEN CARPET AFFAIR – Kick-off your Magic City Classic Week with Mayor Randall Woodfin and the entire Birmingham community on Wednesday, October 27th at the Birmingham Museum of Art at 6 p.m. Come out and celebrate the power of community with us.

**OCTOBER 30 – D-NICE is the Grand Marshal & Post Game Artist at the Magic City Classic on October 30 in Legion Field. The Magic City Classic is the largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) football game in the country. Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University play in the game annually at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, and the winner could potentially earn a spot in the SWAC Championship. Festivities surrounding the game include the Classic Kickoff, Magic City Classic Parade, Tailgate Party and the famed halftime show performed by the Mighty Marching Hornets and the Marching Maroon and White.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**FRIDAY … COMEDIAN LESTER BIBBS… Lester Bibbs was discovered by Steve Harvey at a comedy club in Memphis called Sir Laugh Alot. Taking on topics related to life, his style is filled with polished appeal. Lester knows how to keep the crowd rolling. Lester’s recital of life’s events will paint a picture in such detail, which is apparent while Lester is performing;

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…COMEDIAN JJ WILLIMSON…J.J.’s devotion to his art has indeed been rewarding. He has worked with comedy giants such as Chris Tucker, D.L. Hughley, Rickey Smiley and Bruce Bruce. He has electrified stages across the country with Cedric “The Entertainer” during summer tours and also graced the stages and entertained thousands at numerous popular venues such as the Los Angeles Improv, Miami Improv, the Chicago House of Blues, Caroline’s of New York, the Comedy Store of Los Angeles, the Universal Amphitheater of Los Angeles and the Palace Theaters in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio and MANY MORE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…COMEDIAN JJ WILLIMSON…J.J.’s devotion to his art has indeed been rewarding. He has worked with comedy giants such as Chris Tucker, D.L. Hughley, Rickey Smiley and Bruce Bruce. He has electrified stages across the country with Cedric “The Entertainer” during summer tours and also graced the stages and entertained thousands at numerous popular venues such as the Los Angeles Improv, Miami Improv, the Chicago House of Blues, Caroline’s of New York, the Comedy Store of Los Angeles, the Universal Amphitheater of Los Angeles and the Palace Theaters in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio and MANY MORE

COMING SOON… LIL DUVAL, DRAG BRUNCH, JOHN MORGAN, JAMES GREGORY, EARTHQUAKE, FUNNYMAINE, LAUGHS WITH LEGENDS, BEN BRAINARD, RENO COLLIER, LUENELL and so many more next year.

COMING SOON…

**OCTOBER 30 – MAGIC CITY CLASSIC GAME at Legion Field.

**OCTOBER 31 – CLAY FALL FESTIVAL at Clay-Chalkville High School Football Field.

**NOVEMBER 4-15 – FOOFOOFEST.COM in Pensacola, Fla.

**NOVEMBER 26 – GARDENS AGLOW at Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

