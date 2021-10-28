PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS WITH GWEN DERU

HAVE A GREAT CLASSIC WEEKEND – GET BT MCC SPECIAL EDITION!!!

TODAY…

**TODAY…AWAKEN – BUILDING THE BELOVED COMMUNITY – Join Mayor Woodfin and others, 10 – 11 a.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art as we celebrate the legacy and life work of Odessa Woolfolk. Community members, businesses and political advocates will gather to reflect on the body of work of Ms. Woolfolk and her unyielding commitment to Birmingham and contribution to the city. For more, www.awakenbirmingham.com

**ENSLEY’S FOOD TRUCK THURSDAYS, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 601 19th Street in Ensley.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**PAINTS & PINTS at Good Brewing Company, 7 p.m.

**TRUE STORY CATS, 8 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**CLASSIC KICK OFF HIP HOP 7EVEN RICH VERSUS ROCKI at Perfect Note.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARRIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**COMEDIAN LIL DUVAL at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**CLASSIC WEEKEND R&B with STEPHANIE LUCKETT at Perfect Note.

SATURDAY…

**SWEET POTATO DIG & LOOFAH PICK NOON at the Sacred Space Garden,1026 15th Place SW in West End.

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m.

**WITCHY WINES, 1 p.m. at LeNell’s Beverage Boutique.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**COMEDIAN LIL DUVAL at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SAXOPHONIST MIKE PHILLIPS at Perfect Note.

**AN EVENING WITH TONY TERRY, 8:30 p.m. at 315 36th Street Fairfield.

ART AT NIGHT at Studio 2500, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY…

**CLAY FALL FESTIVAL at Clay-Chalkville High School Football Field.

*WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**COMEDIAN LIL DUVAL at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**DAVID TALLEY on the 1s and 2s at Onyx.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

**COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT GO-GO LIVE WITH DOMINIQUE at Perfect Note.

FOR CLASSIC NEWS… Get your copy of BT Magic City Classic Special Tabloid

**SATURDAY – D-NICE is the Grand Marshal & Post Game Artist at the Magic City Classic on October 30 in Legion Field. The Magic City Classic is the largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) football game in the country. Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University play in the game annually at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, and the winner could potentially earn a spot in the SWAC Championship. Festivities surrounding the game include the Classic Kickoff, Magic City Classic Parade, Tailgate Party and the famed halftime show performed by the Mighty Marching Hornets and the Marching Maroon and White.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**BUSY DAY WITH RICKEY POWELL – From 1960s Birmingham to the world stage, a musical career has made for a very busy day…at Theatre Tuscaloosa, FRIDAY and SATURDAY, 9500 Old Greensboro Road #135, Tuscaloosa. See world renown RICKEY POWELL in Alabama with a performance you do not want to miss.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**BIANCA DEL RIO, 7 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre. Bianca is a global comedy star, actor, author and all-time fan favorite & winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Fierce, funny and fabulous, she’s been hailed as “The Joan Rivers of the Drag World” (The New York Times) and she made history on her previous worldwide comedy tour as the first drag queen to headline Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena – and she sold out both venues! Bianca Del Rio, otherwise known as Roy Haylock, is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen from New Orleans. Bianca made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle and she returns to her role to do the UK live tour later this year.

FOR LOVERS OF HALLOWEEN…

**BESSEMER POLICE DEPARTMENT FALL FESTIVAL, TODAY, 5-8 p.m. with hot dogs, popcorn, candy bars, inflatables, hay-ride, face painting and live DJ

**ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW PARTY, TONIGHT, 11 p.m. – 4 a.m. at The Quest, 412 24th Street S.

**HALLOWEEN at Sidewalk Film, FRIDAY, 3:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., and Saturday at 7 p.m.

**FRIGHT NIGHT CARNIVAL, FRIDAY, 11:45 p.m. at Quest Club, 416 24th Street So.

**GRACE HOUSE PUMPKIN FESTIVAL, SATURDAY, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Homewood Central Park.

**AVONDALE TRUNK OR TREAT, SATURDAY, at the Avondale Gallery & Loft, 2- 5 p.m. with treats, games, food and give-a-ways.

**HARVEST FESTIVAL at OAK MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, SATURDAY, 9 a.m. with crafts of all kinds.

**FBC COMMUNITY WIDE TRUNK OR TREAT, SUNDAY, 2-4 p.m. at Pinson Bicentennial Park.

**2nd ANNUAL HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL, SUNDAY, 3-9 p.m. at Forestdale Square inside the mall.

FOR ART NEWS …AND LOVERS OF ART…Around the World… (Some taken from Black Art in America, ARTnews, ArtDaily.com, Art in America, New York Times and ArtinAmerica.com.)

AT UAB…

**MONARCH BUTTERFLY INSPIRED ART AT UAB SOLAR HOUSE- UAB students from the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Art and Art History partnered with more than 90 art students from Hewitt-Trussville, Woodlawn and Mortimer Jordan high schools for works of art. Together the students illustrated and reflected upon the study of monarch butterfly migration. This exhibition is presented at the UAB Solar House in partnership with UAB Sustainability. Showings are offered by appointment from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday-Friday through Dec. 15. Make an appointment online to view the exhibition. The monarch butterflies of the Americas are a unique and fascinating species, according to the “I_Butterfly” festival founders. Each year, monarch butterflies migrate from Canada through the United States to Mexico. In one of Earth’s great migrations, a single monarch butterfly will travel thousands of miles to their overwintering locations in central Mexico. In the spring, they will migrate from Mexico back to Canada.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**KAYWIN FELDMAN GUEST SPEAKER AT CHENOWETH LECTURE – Kaywin Feldman, the Director of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., will be the guest speaker at the annual Chenoweth Lecture on November 4, 6 p.m. Feldman will present ‘Building a National Collection is a Changing Nation.’ She is the first woman director.

**ART IN CONVERSATION- Rediscovering Travel, Trade and Transportation, November 10, 11 a.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art with a conversation in conjunction with current exhibition.

****GET PHOTO (ART – Remembering Our Sisters, MMIW, Bonneville Salt Flats, 2020 by Eugene Tapahe (American Dine (Navajo) people born 1967)

**INDIGENOUS PEOPLES ART – Head to the BMA this fall for engaging programs that include cultural experts from the Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation, Poarch Creek Indians, Navajo Nation, Muscogee Creek Nation and other tribal nations. More details at www.bma.org

**VOICES SO TRUE: NEW NATIVE AMERICAN ART from the Clyde Oyster Bequest – This exhibition is at the BMA until January 30, 2022. OT features the work of seven contemporary Native American artists: NORMAN AKERS, SHAN GOSHOM, LARRY MCNEIL, KAY WALKING STICK, WENDY RED STAR, EUGENE TAPAHE and ZOE MARIEH URNESS. They are affiliated with different tribal nations including Crow, Eastern Band Cherokee, Mohawk, Navajo, Osage, Tlingit and more. The exhibition includes photographs, prints, paintings and basketry.

**LOST REALMS OF THE MOUNDBUILDERS OF THE SOUTH AND MIDWEST explores the archaeology and history of the Mississippi Moundbuilders. If you grew up in Alabama, you may be familiar with Moundville, located just south of Tuscaloosa. These ancient builders of North America, aka the Mississippians, were one of our country’s most important Native American Cultures. According to historians, the world they created was equal to that of the Aztec, Maya or Inca. The exhibition features objects from four major Moundbuilder sites: Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma, Moundville in Alabama, Etowah Mounds in Georgia and Cahoka Mounds in East Saint Louis, Illinois. This exhibition runs until February 6, 2022. Next stop Dallas. Curated by Dr. Emily G. Hanna, Senior Curator, Arts of Africa and the Americas and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

AT A NATIONAL ART EVENT…

**BLACK FINE ART FAIR OF OHIO, November 11-14, in Columbus, Ohio with artist work not limited to: CHARLY PALMER, NAJEE DORSEY, DAVID DRISKELL, RICHARD MAYHEW, GEORGE HUNT, RICHMOND BARTHE, JAMES DENMARK, SAM GILLIAM, KEVIN NANCE WEST and THOMAS E. LOCKHART, III. The fair is intended for you to be able to acquire and learn: fine art available for purchase, art education, appraisals and conservation, Black Art Gold Rush, art portfolio investment, art auction, portfolio development, legacy establishment and women in the Fine Art Movement. For more information, contact Keith A. Golden, Curator at (303) 907-8413 or email keithagolden@yahoo.com . FREE!

AT THE PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…

**FORWARD MOVEMENT – Selections from the Collection of Johnny and Allison Howze through December 3. The Closing Reception is December 3, 5-8 p.m. at 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa.

DATES TO REMEMBER…

**NOVEMBER 1 – This is the last day to apply for CREATE CONSULTS to unlock $1200 towards professional service consultants. Apply at: createbirmingham.org.

**NOVEMBER 2 – DIA DE LOS MUERTOS, 6 p.m. at Pepper Pace

**NOVEMBER 6 – MOSS ROCK FESTIVAL 10 a.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

**NOVEMBER 10 – COFFEE AND CONVERSATION, 9 a.m. with THOM GOSSOM and DR. JOYCE GILLIE GOSSOM at Alabama Possible. Register at apcoffee.swell.gives.

**NOVEMBER 12 – FRACIAS PARTY 2021 High Rollers Bingo 6 – 8:21 p.m. at 6505 E. J. Oliver Blvd in Fairfield with Caribbean music – Reggae, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Soca.

**NOVEMBER 14 – LEDISI – THE WILD CARD TOUR, 7:30 p.m. at Lyric Fine Arts Theatre.

**DECEMBER 21 – COLLEGIATE BASKETBALL HONORS C.M. NEWTON – The University of Alabama men’s basketball team will face Colorado State University in a neutral-site game at the newly renovated Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The game will be the inaugural C.M. Newton Classic honoring the outstanding basketball player and coach C.M. Newton. Newton recruited the first Black players at The University of Alabama, coached the first all-Black starting lineup in the Southeastern Conference and hired the first Black coach at his alma mater, The University of Kentucky. Newton was a trailblazer for diversity and inclusion on the court. The C.M. Newton Classic and the game’s partners will contribute to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in honor of C.M. Newton and his strides towards unity. Prior to tip-off, players from both teams will visit the historic galleries at BCRI. BCRI Board of Directors Chair, Isaac Cooper, said that his former AD Martin Newton, son to C. M. Newton continues to live his legacy through his authentic advocacy. Cooper joins Knight Eady and the University of Alabama in honoring his legacy.

**THE COCA-COLA SCHOLARS PROGRAM SCHOLARSHIP – The Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship is an achievement-based scholarship awarded to graduating high school seniors. Students are recognized for their capacity to lead and serve, as well as their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities. 150 Coca-Cola Scholars are selected each year to receive this $20,000 scholarship. For more information and to apply for the scholarship, visit the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

NEWS TO USE…

**10th ANNUAL JOB FAIR IN BESSEMER – U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) will host her 10th annual Job Fair at the Bessemer Civic Center in Bessemer, Ala. on November 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT. The Job Fair is an opportunity for Rep. Sewell to bring employers directly to job-seekers to increase economic opportunity and development across the 7th Congressional District. The 10th Annual Job Fair in Bessemer, Alabama is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but not required. On-site registration will be available the day of the event. Constituents can pre-register at the link below. This year’s job fair will feature over 50 employers across eight different industry sectors including: Hyundai, Honda, Buffalo Rock (Pepsi), Alabama Power and many others. Pre-registration is highly recommended, but not required. Onsite registration will be available. FOR MORE… www.eventbrite.com/e/congresswoman-terri-sewell-hosts-2021-congressional-job-fair-tickets

**MILITARY SERVICE ACADEMY DEADLINE NOVEMBER 19 – U.S. Rep. Terri A. Sewell (AL-07) is currently accepting Military Service Academy nomination applications for 2021. To be considered for an appointment to a military service academy, an applicant must meet the eligibility requirements established by law and be legally domiciled within the boundaries of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. Students MUST complete a 2021 Nomination application, which can be found on Rep. Sewell’s website. Submissions must be received by the Birmingham office by U.S. mail postmarked no later than Friday, November 19, 2021. Applications should be mailed to: Office of Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell, Two 20th Street North, Suite 1130, Birmingham, AL, 35203, (205.254.1960) .

**JENNIFER EGBE APPOINTED TO BIRMINGHAM AIRPORT AUTHORITY – Mayor Randall L. Woodfin has announced the appointment of Jennifer Egbe to the Birmingham Airport Authority Board of Directors. Egbe is a partner with the law firm of Huie Fernambucq & Stewart, LLP. She is a 2017 honoree of the Birmingham Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40. Egbe is involved in several local service initiatives. Egbe’s appointment is immediate. She will complete the term of previous board member Robert Earl Kelly. The six-year term began July 29, 2020 and expires July 29, 2026.

**REBECCA PRITCHETT JOINS ADAMS AND REESE – Adams and Reese announced Rebecca Pritchett has joined as Special Counsel in the firm’s Birmingham office. Pritchett brings extensive experience in environmental, natural resources, and oil and gas law and will continue to expand her legal services and practice with a focus on issues related to permitting and compliance, enforcement defense, brownfield redevelopment, hazardous waste, CERCLA contribution and cost recovery, water quality, water rights, oil & gas exploration and production, mining, timber, legislative drafting, and lobbying. Pritchett is well regarded for handling administrative environmental matters, including enforcement, permitting, cleanup mandates, and helping her client understand their distinct environmental challenges. Pritchett advises developers, property owners, and lenders during the redevelopment of urban and rural brownfield properties and landowners with issues related to wetlands, endangered species, concentrated animal feeding operations, borrow pits, and the construction of logging roads.

**MOTHERS GUARANTEED INCOME INITIATIVE – Mothers Guaranteed Income Initiative -The Birmingham City Council and Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s administration initiative approved to provide guaranteed income to 110 Birmingham residents through monthly payments of $375 for 12 months. Embrace Mothers is a City of Birmingham pilot program in partnership with Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI), a network of mayors advocating for guaranteed income to give Americans an income floor. On behalf of the City, Mayor Woodfin took the pledge to join MGI’s effort. As the first city in Alabama to take this approach, the City received a $500,000 grant to execute the pilot. Those eligible would be female-identifying heads of family caring for at least one child under the age of 18. Single-mother households represent about 60 percent of all City of Birmingham households with children. The City will provide up to $40,000 to support administration of the pilot program through the Penny Foundation, a locally based nonprofit corporation. The East Lake Initiative will receive up to $10,000 from the City to provide one-on-one onboarding and benefits counseling for recipients in the pilot program. To learn more about Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, go to www.mayorsforagi.org

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN MOUNTAIN BROOK…

**MYSTICS OF MOUNTAIN BROOK HALLOWEEN PARADE is October 31, 4-5 p.m. Calling all ghouls and ghosts to Crestline Village.

**MOUNTAIN BROOK FRATERNAL ORDER OF THE POLICE 5K RUN November 6, 8 a.m. For more, go to www.runsignup.com

**CHAMBER LUNCHEON FEATURING ALLYSON MOURON OF BLESSED BROKENNESS, November 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Allyson Mouron, a Mountain Brook resident is one of the founders of Blessed Brokenness who will share how her family’s surprising fertility journey led to “twiblings”.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY … COMEDIAN LIL DUVAL…Celebrities aren’t exactly pouring out of Jacksonville, Florida but that’s only made Roland Powell’s grind more ferocious. Proclaiming himself “Lil Duval” after the county from which he hails, he has literally put his home turf on his back as he touches every nook and cranny available with his special brand of humor. The Stalker’s Anthem (Bitch U Mine) -The anthem received even more notoriety when Lil Duval began appearing on BET’s Comic View in 2004. For three seasons, Jacksonville, Florida’s number one class clown kept the Comic View audiences in stitches with this and other routines. A forever hustler, Lil Duval stayed on the road, slanging his brand of humor. Along the way, he also released two underground comedy DVDs: Dat Boy Funny (2003) and Put Your Hands on Me (2005). Additionally, he appeared in Three 6 Mafia’s Choices II: The Setup as well as hot videos like T.I.’s “Rubberband Man,” “24s,” “Whatever You Like” and Yung Joc’s “It’s Goin Down” and “Coffee Shop.”

**SATURDAY… KHARRIS’ DRAG BRUNCH.

**NEXT WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN.

COMING SOON… JAMES GREGORY, EARTHQUAKE, FUNNYMAINE, BEN BRAINARD, RENO COLLIER, LUENELL and so many more next year.

COMING SOON…

**NOVEMBER 4-15 – FOOFOOFEST.COM in Pensacola, Fla.

**NOVEMBER 26 – GARDENS AGLOW at Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

