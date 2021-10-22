Birmingham Housing Authority announces restructuring, possible staff changes

The Birmingham Times

Employees at The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District are bracing for a possible shake-up as HABD President and CEO David A. Northern Sr. announced the beginning of an agency-wide restructuring plan.

The staff will be asked to reapply for their current or a new position. Those asked to reapply would be anyone outside of executive leadership and the new finance positions previously hired, according to AL.com.

Northern Sr. became president and CEO of the authority in January of this year.

“I’m excited to announce that HABD is initiating a total restructuring to better serve the needs of our communities, our clients and the city of Birmingham,” he said in a prepared statement.

“This initiative will enhance accountability amongst staff and create a more streamlined approach to providing services and programs to clients,” he said. “As this initiative progresses, the agency – as a whole – looks forward to becoming a stronger, more efficient organization.”

According to AL.com an internal meeting with all staff will be held on Oct. 26 to discuss reorganization efforts and the changes to come.

The executive leadership team and several finance-related positions have already moved through a restructuring as part of the reorganization plan, according to a statement from HABD.

According to Dun & Bradstreet, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District has about 314 total employees and in 2019 had revenue of more than $83 million, AL.com reported.

