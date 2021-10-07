How to Plan for the 84th Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic at Legion Field

birminghamal.gov

Known as the longest-running NCAA Division II classic in the nation, the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Legion Field. This is the first time the game will be played in the Magic City.

Since 1902, Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at the historic Legion Field. Gates open at 5 pm and kick-off will be at 7:05 pm. Tickets and more information about the game can be found at www.morehousetuskegeeclassic.com. Tickets will be sold at Legion Field on Thurs. Oct. 7 and Fri. Oct. 8 from 9 am – 4 pm. Tickets will be sold on game day starting at 12 pm. This HBCU classic is being presented by the City of Birmingham and Alabama Power. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

The football classic began as an entertainment event for the African – American civilian community and U.S. Army soldiers in the Columbus-Fort Benning, Ga., and Phenix City, Ala. area. Today, its primary purpose is to help raise funds for scholarships to help young men and women attend college.

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities have long been a part of the fabric of our city, so it’s only right that we open our doors and start a new tradition with the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic played in Birmingham. This classic is a celebration of HBCU culture and the pride that personifies both schools,’’ said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “I’m proud to be a graduate of Morehouse College, and I’m proud to have this classic here. It’s a win for Birmingham. It’s a win for the schools. And it’s a win for fans, alumni and students.’’

Fans should remember that masks are required upon entry at Legion Field. There are restrictions on the size of bags that will be allowed in the stadium. Fans can visit www.morehousetuskegeeclassic.com for more details. Bands from both schools will perform.

“The Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic allows us to showcase the athletic, academic, and civic leaders both institutions continue to produce,” said Dr. David A. Thomas, Morehouse College president. “We are proud to join our distinguished alumnus, Mayor Randall Woodfin, and our fantastic supporters in this region to celebrate excellence on the gridiron, in the classroom, and in the community.”

“Tuskegee University is excited about continuing our participation in this historic football rivalry with Morehouse at Legion Field this year,” said Dr. Charlotte P. Morris, Tuskegee University president. “Our alumni and fans are looking forward to some great football and off-the-field festivities being planned in the City of Birmingham.”

— BOX —

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

ALUMNI & FRIENDS SOCIAL HOUR

About: Welcoming alumni and friends to kick off the week’s activities.

TIME: 4 p.m. CT

Location: Cassanova Bar and Lounge, 2312 1st Avenue North.

Details: Open to the public.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

OFFICIAL PRESS CONFERENCE

About: Welcoming local, regional and national media to hear more from the coaches and selected players of each school.

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Location: Legion Field – Press Box – 400 Graymont Ave, Birmingham, AL, 35204

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

About: A fun and delicious event recognizing some of the area’s best food trucks and vendors.

Location: Birmingham City Hall, 710 20th Street N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Time: 11 a.m. CT – 2 pm CT

Details: Open to the public.

DINING WITH THE TIGERS

About: Players, coaches, team personnel and administrators from both schools gather for dinner to receive an inspiring message from the mayor, a keynote speaker and others.

Keynote Speaker: Roy Johnson, Columnist and Director of Content Development at Alabama Media Group; 2021 Pulitzer Prize finalist in Commentary.

A CLASSIC SOIRÉE

About: Alumni and fans of both schools are invited to join in a festive atmosphere featuring live entertainment and a chance to display their school pride.

Location: Birmingham Museum of Art, 2000 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35203

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Details: Registration is now closed.

Tickets: Tickets for the 2021 game are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.morehousetuskegeeclassic.com. The box office will open at noon on game day.

Tailgating: In-person sales for tailgating slots will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 8. Fees are $20 a day for RVs and tents. Enter at Lot M off Eighth Avenue West. Tailgating spots will not be sold before Oct. 8. Masks are required upon entry into Legion Field.

For more information about the 2021 Morehouse Tuskegee Classic, presented by City of Birmingham and Alabama Power, visit www.morehousetuskegeeclassic.com or follow the event on Facebook or Instagram at @morehousetuskegeeclassic.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

