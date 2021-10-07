Word On The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What’s been a memorable job?

LISA FRANCAVILLA: “I worked at Disney and marketing, including Disney Cruise lines. I got to take a lot of the cruises which was neat, and I got to hire people who wanted to be princesses and Mickey, and that was fun. I also worked at Rare Books in Las Vegas, where I sold pieces of history, and helped collectors build their collections. It was on Las Vegas strip [near] the Venetian hotel so that was a wild experience.”

JAY GRIMMETT: “Dollar General warehouse in Bessemer and I met a lot of good people that were all very nice and it was just a positive experience. I think it’s important to be in a healthy work environment like that one because if everyone’s happy coming to work that makes the environment that much better.”

INDIE CAIN: “Definitely my first job ever at the Michigan Renaissance Festival. I was a cook and I made deep fried cheesecake and deep-fried ice cream. It was memorable because the atmosphere was from back in the old days and it was just different. Everybody would dress up in medieval costumes and that was really cool.”

MARIA WHICK: “My most memorable job was the first job I got out of college [UAB] … I worked for a substance use rehab facility, and I was a case manager, and I was about to graduate from college… I worked for a boss that invested in my growth, and my personal and professional growth and it’s something that I cherish and look back and hope to find in all my future careers.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

