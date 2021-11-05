5 Amazing Murals in Birmingham’s Historic 4th Ave. Business District

By Miranda Shaffer

Have you walked around Birmingham’s 4th Avenue Business District lately? This historic district is seeing tremendous growth, and some amazing murals have been popping up thanks to our city’s talented artists. Want to check out the art for yourself? Here’s your guide to five murals in the area.

Moving Forward Mural

This vibrant abstract mural can be found across from the historic Carver Theater on 4th Ave North. It represents the recent growth happening in the 4th Avenue Business District. @elcreativ.e

Location: 4th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Carrie Tuggle Mural

Carrie Tuggle, who created Tuggle Institute, a boarding school for orphaned Black kids and juvenile defendants. She is also the woman behind the creation of the juvenile court system in Jefferson County. @iam_jamietheartist

Location: 4th Ave N between 16th and 17th St N

Angela Davis Mural

This is the second of the two temporary murals that sits right next to the Carrie Tuggle mural. It depicts Birmingham native, Angela Davis. An activist, professor and author, Davis remains a powerful force and speaker in our society. @elcreativ.e

Location: 4th Ave N between 16th and 17th St N

Nelson’s Mural

Another beautiful mural outside Nelson Brother’s Cafe.

You can spot this mural on the side of Nelson Brother’s Cafe. It is one of many new bright murals that can be found in the 4th Ave Business District. @elcreativ.e

Location: 314 17th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Street Mural

This is one of several musical-themed murals you can spot around 4th Avenue in downtown Birmingham. This project was designed by a popular artist of the area, Erica L. Chisom, but was actually painted by the community. @elcreativ.e

Location: Intersection of 4th Ave N and 17th St N

