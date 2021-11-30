Alabama Begins Program to Educate Citizens About Electric Vehicles

By Haley Wilson

The Birmingham Times

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) on Monday launched the state’s electric vehicle education and marketing program, known as Drive Electric Alabama, on the UAB campus.

The program is designed to raise awareness, and advocate for the eventual adoption, of electric vehicles in Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey, who attended Monday’s announcement, said she was pleased that the education and marketing program that could help Alabamians learn more about electric vehicles.

“As automakers make significant investments in electric vehicles, we know more and more motorists will consider purchasing one,” she said. “In addition, automobile manufacturing is one of Alabama’s key industries, and we want to make sure that this economic engine remains vibrant for Alabama’s workers.”

The campaign will include television, radio and digital advertising, as well as billboards and events aimed at increasing Alabamians’ awareness surrounding electric vehicle (EV) technology, affordability, charging and other related topics.

ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said electric vehicles represent the next generation of automobile manufacturing.

“That’s precisely why this is the perfect time for Alabamians to learn about electric vehicles, as many auto manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz right here in our state, are beginning to add electric vehicles to their fleets,” Boswell said.

The inaugural marketing campaign, known as “Electric Gets You There,” stresses the cost savings associated with electric vehicles as well as EVs’ functionality that include dropping the kids at school; commuting to the office; heading to the grocery store and picking the kids up from practice.

“Electric vehicles are not the future…they are already here,” said Alabama State House of Representatives Anthony Daniels. “I personally see the benefit of becoming an electric vehicle owner. So much so that I plan to become one very soon. We all have been feeling the pain at the pump over the last few months and past several weeks.”

President of The Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, Michael Staley said the campaign can answer residents’ questions about EV’s and “begin to normalize this transition from gas to electric for many Alabamians.”

“Automobile manufacturers have announced billions of dollars in investments in EVs in the last year,” Staley said, “but most Alabama motorists have questions about how far EVs can travel on a single charge, how often and where EVs are charged, and how much money is saved by switching from gasoline to electric.”

Learn more at driveelectricalabama.com.

