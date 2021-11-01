Aqeel Glass powers Alabama A&M to 42-28 win in 80th Annual Magic City Classic

Another Magic City Class in the books. Another spectacular performance from Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass.

The Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak as Glass guided A&M to a 42-28 victory over Alabama State in the 80th annual Magic City Classic, Saturday, Oct. 30, at Legion Field in Birmingham.

Alabama A&M (4-3, 2-3 SWAC) improves to 4-0 in the Magic City Classic under head coach Connell Maynor, with Glass starting all four games during the current series run.

Glass once more was a force to be reckoned as he was 20-for-33 passing with 321 yards and four touchdowns. All four scoring passes by Glass were caught by a different receiver, led by Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, who hauled in six receptions for 104 yards and a score. Along with Ibrahim, Dee Anderson, Kendric Johnson and Odieu Hiliare each had a touchdown catch.

After Alabama State tied the game at 21-all to open the second half, Glass led the Bulldogs on three scoring drives with another possession ending inside Alabama State territory late in the third quarter.

When Glass wasn’t taking advantage of the Hornet’s inability to defend the passing attack, Quarles pounded the Alabama State front for 126 yards and two touchdowns, including four catches for 29 yards. Quarles, who played primarily on special teams in his first two Classics, has amassed 229 total yards and four scores in his last two outings against the Hornets.