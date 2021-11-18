Latino A-Listers Mix It Up In Their Latest Projects







By Judi Jordan

One secret of a successful acting career is not to get pigeonholed. That applies to A-listers Ana De Armas and Edgar Ramírez, whose work runs the gamut — from departed icons to action stars. Both have full plates of projects.





Here are a few of their latest.

‘Ballerina’ with De Armas?

The “John Wick” franchise is the perfect gift for fans of cleverly crafted, character-driven action-thrillers. Cuban Ana de Armas is circling the lead role in the upcoming “John Wick” spinoff feature “Ballerina,” helmed by “Underworld’s” director Len Wiseman and written by “John Wick: Parabellum’s” scribe Shay Hatten.

This role of a dancing assassin bent on revenge would firmly establish De Armas’s action star credits after her co-star turn with Daniel Craig in “No Time to Die.” As a CIA agent, De Armas dispatched villains elegantly with 007 while wearing a little black dress, maximum diamonds, and deadly stilettos.

But that’s not De Armas’ only project. She will be the lead in the upcoming Netflix $200-million project “The Gray Man.” In this star-jammed thriller directed by the Russo Bros, Chris Evans, De Armas’s “Bladerunner 2049’s” co-star Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page share the screen with her. The film wrapped in July 2021, after a 4-month shoot.

The much-delayed “Blonde,” due to open in 2022, finds De Armas channeling Marilyn Monroe.

Represented by Creative Artists Agency, the Cuban actor appears unstoppable in her ascent to super-stardom.

“Nobody’s Heart,” another romantic lead for Ramírez

Daring, award-winning Spanish director Isabel Coixet’s (“The Bookshop”) next project, “Nobody’s Heart,” begins filming in January 2022. The romantic drama boasts Venezuelan Edgar Ramírez (“Assassination of Gianni Versace”) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Loki,” “The Morning Show”).

Coixet describes the project as a “fascinating, twisted and sexually charged love story between two characters sharing a unique passion, with the background of Portugal in the 1930s.”

In “Nobody’s Heart,” Mbatha-Raw’s freshly widowed character inherits a cork factory. Ramírez plays a charismatic coworker with whom she commences a fiery affair, unlocking Pandora’s box of desire and secrets.

Ramírez’s work in Netflix’s charming “Yes Day” was a sweet reminder that he had played a romantic lead. The source material, William Boyd’s short story “Cork,” recalls the life of renowned Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa. Boyd also penned the script, which wowed director Coixet.

“I completely fell in love with the story, and I know there’s a hunger out there for stories like ‘Nobody’s Heart,’” she said.

Meanwhile, Ramírez has been shooting the TV series “Florida Man” and wrapped features “Borderlands,”“Atlas,” and “The 355.”

It’s been a busy time for all.

Edited by Gabriela Alejandra Olmos and Melanie Slone







