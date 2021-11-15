Mayor Woodfin to Attend President Biden’s $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Signing

birminghamal.gov

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin will attend the signing of the $1 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at the White House. The signing will take place on Monday.

Woodfin released this statement on Sunday evening about the signing event.

“This is a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation which will directly benefit the people of Birmingham and our state. This will truly be a game-changer for Birmingham, allowing investments in our roads and bridges, and potentially millions to upgrade and expand public transit, broadband infrastructure and our storm water system. I thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for their leadership and Congresswoman Sewell for her support of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act.”

Sewell has been a strong proponent of the legislation that will create millions of good-paying jobs, repair Alabama’s crumbling roads and bridges, expand access to high-speed affordable internet, and make transformational investments in Alabama’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, she said.

“Alabama’s infrastructure has been falling behind for far too long,” she said. “. . . I fought to ensure that equity is a central focus of this bill, and I’m proud that it will uplift hard-working Alabamians from our biggest cities to our most rural communities.”

According to Sewell’s office, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will:

–Create millions of good-paying jobs. Together with the Build Back Better Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will create an average of two million jobs per year over the course of the next decade.

–Repair and rebuild Alabama’s roads and bridges. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system. Based on formula funding alone, Alabama would expect to receive: $5.2 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over five years.

— Connect every Alabamian to high-speed internet. Alabama will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 565,000 Alabamians who currently lack it. It also makes 1,518,000 Alabamians (31 percent) eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.

–Make transformational investments in Alabama’s water infrastructure. Alabama will expect to receive $782 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities. The bill also includes $23 billion nationally for the bipartisan Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act.

–Improve healthy, sustainable transportation options. Alabama would expect to receive more than $400 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state.

–Invest in the Future of Electric Vehicle (EV) Travel in Alabama. The state would expect to receive $79 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network. Alabama will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.

–Improve Alabama’s airports. Alabama would receive approximately $140 million for infrastructure development for airports over five years.

