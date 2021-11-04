People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU



TODAY…



**SWITCHING GEAR’S: HOW TO PIVOT DURING A PANDEMIC WITH KATHY TIMES, 11:45 a.m. – 12 NOON an online event. Online with Facebook Live. EVERY THURSDAY! CHECK IT OUT!!

**UNVEILING THE FUTURE – The Alabama Policy Institute is hosting their annual Birmingham event, TODAY, 5:30 p.m. at Barber Motorsports Museum. Call (205) 870-9900 for more.

**ENSLEY’S FOOD TRUCK THURSDAYS, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 601 19th Street in Ensley.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



FRIDAY…



**MOSS ROCK FESTIVAL 10 a.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**FRIDAY NIGHT GO GO WITH DOMINIQUE POSEY and PARTY ROCKERS GO GO BAND at Perfect Note.





SATURDAY…



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.





MONDAY…



**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.





TUESDAY…



**DAVID TALLEY on the 1s and 2s at Onyx.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.





WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.



NEXT THURSDAY…



NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.





**VOCALIST Y’ANNA CRAWLEY, 7 p.m. at Perfect Note.





AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…



**TODAY through Nov. 15 – FOOFOOFEST.COM in Pensacola, Fla.





FOR MUSIC LOVERS…



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**GRACIAS PARTY 2021 High Rollers Bingo, 6- 8:21 p.m. on November 12 at 6505 E. J. Oliver Blvd in Fairfield with Caribbean music, food and drinks. Get One FREE Food Item and One FREE Tropical Drink while it lasts. RSVP at (205) 427-0710.





FOR ART NEWS



AT THE PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…



**FORWARD MOVEMENT – Selections from the Collection of Johnny and Allison Howze through December 3. The Closing Reception is December 3, 5-8 p.m. at 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa.



AT UAB…



**MONARCH BUTTERFLY INSPIRED ART AT UAB SOLAR HOUSE- UAB students from the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Art and Art History partnered with more than 90 art students from Hewitt-Trussville, Woodlawn and Mortimer Jordan high schools for works of art. Together the students illustrated and reflected upon the study of monarch butterfly migration. This exhibition is presented at the UAB Solar House in partnership with UAB Sustainability. Showings are offered by appointment from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday-Friday through Dec. 15. Make an appointment online to view the exhibition. The monarch butterflies of the Americas are a unique and fascinating species, according to the “I_Butterfly” festival founders. Each year, monarch butterflies migrate from Canada through the United States to Mexico. In one of Earth’s great migrations, a single monarch butterfly will travel thousands of miles to their overwintering locations in central Mexico. In the spring, they will migrate from Mexico back to Canada.



AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…



**KAYWIN FELDMAN GUEST SPEAKER AT CHENOWETH LECTURE – Kaywin Feldman, the Director of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., will be the guest speaker at the annual Chenoweth Lecture, TODAY, 6 p.m. Feldman will present ‘Building a National Collection is a Changing Nation.’ She is the first woman director.



**ART IN CONVERSATION- Rediscovering Travel, Trade and Transportation, November 10, 11 a.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art with a conversation in conjunction with current exhibition.



**INDIGENOUS PEOPLES ART – Head to the BMA this fall for engaging programs that include cultural experts from the Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation, Poarch Creek Indians, Navajo Nation, Muscogee Creek Nation and other tribal nations. More details at www.bma.org.



**VOICES SO TRUE: NEW NATIVE AMERICAN ART from the Clyde Oyster Bequest – This exhibition is at the BMA until January 30, 2022. OT features the work of seven contemporary Native American artists: NORMAN AKERS, SHAN GOSHOM, LARRY MCNEIL, KAY WALKING STICK, WENDY RED STAR, EUGENE TAPAHE and ZOE MARIEH URNESS. They are affiliated with different tribal nations including Crow, Eastern Band Cherokee, Mohawk, Navajo, Osage, Tlingit and more. The exhibition includes photographs, prints, paintings and basketry.



**LOST REALMS OF THE MOUNDBUILDERS OF THE SOUTH AND MIDWEST explores the archaeology and history of the Mississippi Moundbuilders. If you grew up in Alabama, you may be familiar with Moundville, located just south of Tuscaloosa. These ancient builders of North America, aka the Mississippians, were one of our country’s most important Native American Cultures. According to historians, the world they created was equal to that of the Aztec, Maya or Inca. The exhibition features objects from four major Moundbuilder sites: Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma, Moundville in Alabama, Etowah Mounds in Georgia and Cahoka Mounds in East Saint Louis, Illinois. This exhibition runs until February 6, 2022. Next stop Dallas. Curated by Dr. Emily G. Hanna, Senior Curator, Arts of Africa and the Americas and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Birmingham Museum of Art.





DATES TO REMEMBER…





**NOVEMBER 9 – ON THE KNIFE’S EDGE – Resisting the Holocaust from within the SS: The Story of Kurt Gerstein, a Kristallnacht Commemorative Lecture featuring DR. VALERIE HEBERT, associate professor of history and interdisciplinary studies at Lakehead University in Ontario, Canada, 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Zoom ONLINE. Registration required. For more, bhecinfo.org or (205) 795-4176.



**NOVEMBER 10 – BUN B at Iron City.



**NOVEMBER 10 – COFFEE AND CONVERSATION, 9 a.m. with THOM GOSSOM and DR. JOYCE GILLIE GOSSOM at Alabama Possible. Register at apcoffee.swell.gives.



**NOVEMBER 12 – GRACIAS PARTY 2021 High Rollers Bingo 6 – 8:21 p.m. at 6505 E. J. Oliver Blvd in Fairfield with Caribbean music – Reggae, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Soca.



**NOVEMBER 14 – LEDISI – THE WILD CARD TOUR, 7:30 p.m. at Lyric Fine Arts Theatre.



**NOVEMBER 20 – AN EVENING IN WONDERLAND WITH TRACI MOTIF Live in Concert at the Concordia Banquet Hall & Dance Club, 7 p.m. hosted by COMEDIAN EUGENE HENRY, JR. featuring the LOCKED BAND SWEET LOU & HARRISON.



**DECEMBER 11 – AN EVENING WITH GLENN JONES at Perfect Note.



**DECEMBER 21 – COLLEGIATE BASKETBALL HONORS C.M. NEWTON – The University of Alabama men’s basketball team will face Colorado State University in a neutral-site game at the newly renovated Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The game will be the inaugural C.M. Newton Classic honoring the outstanding basketball player and coach C.M. Newton. Newton recruited the first Black players at The University of Alabama, coached the first all-Black starting lineup in the Southeastern Conference and hired the first Black coach at his alma mater, The University of Kentucky. Newton was a trailblazer for diversity and inclusion on the court. The C.M. Newton Classic and the game’s partners will contribute to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in honor of C.M. Newton and his strides towards unity. Prior to tip-off, players from both teams will visit the historic galleries at BCRI. BCRI Board of Directors Chair, Isaac Cooper, said that his former AD Martin Newton, son to C. M. Newton continues to live his legacy through his authentic advocacy. Cooper joins Knight Eady and the University of Alabama in honoring his legacy.



**THE COCA-COLA SCHOLARS PROGRAM SCHOLARSHIP – The Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship is an achievement-based scholarship awarded to graduating high school seniors. Students are recognized for their capacity to lead and serve, as well as their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities. 150 Coca-Cola Scholars are selected each year to receive this $20,000 scholarship. For more information and to apply for the scholarship, visit the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.





NEWS TO USE…



**10th ANNUAL JOB FAIR IN BESSEMER – U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) will host her 10th annual Job Fair at the Bessemer Civic Center in Bessemer, Ala. on November 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT. The Job Fair is an opportunity for Rep. Sewell to bring employers directly to job-seekers to increase economic opportunity and development across the 7th Congressional District. The 10th Annual Job Fair in Bessemer, Alabama is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but not required. On-site registration will be available the day of the event. Constituents can pre-register at the link below. This year’s job fair will feature over 50 employers across eight different industry sectors including: Hyundai, Honda, Buffalo Rock (Pepsi), Alabama Power and many others. FOR MORE… www.eventbrite.com/e/congresswoman-terri-sewell-hosts-2021-congressional-job-fair-tickets.



**MILITARY SERVICE ACADEMY DEADLINE NOVEMBER 19 – U.S. Rep. Terri A. Sewell (AL-07) is currently accepting Military Service Academy nomination applications for 2021. To be considered for an appointment to a military service academy, an applicant must meet the eligibility requirements established by law and be legally domiciled within the boundaries of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. Students MUST complete a 2021 Nomination application, which can be found on Rep. Sewell’s website. Submissions must be received by the Birmingham office by U.S. mail postmarked no later than Friday, November 19, 2021. Applications should be mailed to: Office of Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell, Two 20th Street North, Suite 1130, Birmingham, AL, 35203, (205.254.1960) .



COMING SOON…



**NOVEMBER 26 – GARDENS AGLOW at Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.



**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

