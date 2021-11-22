Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Photo exhibit shines light on Birmingham as city celebrates 150 years

Photo exhibit shines light on Birmingham as city celebrates 150 years

Birmingham Times
"Rev. Majadi Baruti." (Dawson Martin)

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

A new exhibit of photos submitted by the public puts the spotlight on many faces and places that are Birmingham as the city approaches its 150th birthday.

Mayor Randall Woodfin invited people to submit photographic images of the city as part of the “Birmingham View Photo Challenge” – one of many activities that are part of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration. The winning photos are on exhibit at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

Applicants were invited to submit up to two photos, choosing among four categories: events in Birmingham; cityscapes and landscapes; Birmingham landmarks; and people.

“As a son of this city, I’ve always seen Birmingham as a magical, beautiful place,” Woodfin said. “From our hidden gems to areas you see on a daily ride through the Magic City, there are so many treasures that make us proud to call this place home. That’s why I’m so appreciative of all the entries for the Birmingham Photo Challenge. They capture all the people and places that define us – the heartbeat of our city.’’

A panel of expert judges selected the winners. The works will be displayed through Jan. 9, 2022. Some contestants had two winning entries.

The judges included Celestia Cookie Morgan, a conceptual-based photographer and sculptor; Carolyn Sherer, a fine arts photographer; Darius Hill, chair of the Visual Arts Department at the Alabama School of Fine Arts; and Laura Kate Whitney of the Birmingham Business Alliance.

“The selections really represented the breadth and richness of life in the Magic City,’’ said Graham Boettcher, director of the Birmingham Museum of Art.

"Keep Joy Alive 2." (Robert Crawford)
"Como Luces Encendidas." (Sofia Mildrum Chana)
"Sun Down." (Laura Bess Sullivan)
"A Chance to Just Be." (Brandon Grisaffi)
"Weathering the Storm." (Lee Dunnie)
"A Future Walk Through the Past." (Brandon Grisaffi)
"Father and Daughter." (Jerry T. Brooks)
"RAVAGED." (Hope May)
"Man in Museum." (Zoey Elise Edison)
"Cacahuetes." (Sofia Mildrum Chana)
"Lockdown." (Brandon Littleton)
"Dancing in the Rain." (Marcus T. Evans)
"Return of Another Day." (Jason Martin)
"Every Girly-Girl Love the Barons." (Tracy Riggs)
"Elyton Hotel." (Kim D'Autremont)
"Sovereign Grace." (Sherry Thomas)
"Birmingham the Beautiful." (Caleb Mullis)
"4 Promises Stolen." (Clyde Banks)
"Alabama Theatre Rain." (Paola Salas)
"Nick Birmingham Bandstand." (Sthefanny Hincapie)
"Smithfield Community." (Dawson Martin)
"Swallows at Railroad Park." (Gregory Harber)
"Not Named." (Logan Walker)
"Union Pacific Train." (Tracy Riggs)
"Sloss." (Laura Bess Sullivan)
"Heavy Hand Building." (Lee Dunnie)
"Sunset Mural." (Paola Salas)
"World Games." (Travis Frontz)
"Tower Clouds." (Sharon Orr)
"Means of Travel." (Edan Edmonson)
"Children's of Alabama." (Gregory Harber)
"Keep Joy Alive." (Robert Crawford)
"Nice to Have You in Birmingham." (Travis Frontz)
"Mask." (Sharon Orr)
"Redemptive Cycles Trample." (Sthefanny Hincapie)
"Sunset Tracks." (Jeremy Dove)
