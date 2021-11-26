Second Season Of ‘Gentefied’ Continues Showcasing Latino Stories

By Bel Hernandez

“Gentefied’s” second season is now available on Netflix.





“Gentefied” tells the story of an undocumented grandfather and his three grandchildren, who will do everything they can to keep the family together. Boyle Heights , the Mexican-American neighborhood in the heart of California, serves as the setting for the series.

With a predominantly Hispanic cast, “Gentefied” explores issues central to the Latino experience in the United States, including immigration concerns, family values, and bilingualism.

The series also shows how new generations adapt to the contemporary world and how Latino communities fight against gentrification.

The show delves into the Hispanic cultural heritage and is not afraid to address such issues as racism and marginalization. But it does it with a Latino flavor and uses the family business — Mama Fina’s taco shop — as a backdrop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gentefied (@gentefied)

In the second season, the love life of Chris Morales ( Carlos Santos ) takes a turn.

Lidia ( Annie Gonzalez ) always needs to appear strong. But it is evident that there is trouble in paradise. Lidia and her baby daddy, Erik Morales ( Joseph Julian Soria ), are going through a rough patch. Can their baby keep them together?

But whatever is going on in their personal lives, they are all focused on how to stop the deportation of “Pops” ( Joaquín Cosío ).

The second season features new characters, including Ernesto Morales ( Manuel Uriza ) and Elizabeth Campos ( Marisilda García ).

Created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, the series had a successful first season, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92 percent. It is available on Netflix , too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gentefied (@gentefied)

In a promotional event, actress Julissa Calderón put into words the meaning the series has for the Latino community, “This is what it’s all about, places like this, shows like ‘Gentefied.’ … We are pushing the needle forward; we are pushing our people forward.”

“Gentefied’s” second season premiered on Nov. 10.

It is Time to Get Gentefied! is published in collaboration with LatinHeat Entertainment.

Edited by Gabriela Alejandra Olmos and Melanie Slone