The World Games 2022 now accepting volunteers for ‘once in a lifetime’ moment

By Haley Wilson

The Birmingham Times

With The World Games 2022 (TWG) next year and 3,600 athletes from around the world in Birmingham from July 7 to July 17 more than 3,000 volunteers will have a chance to contribute an “unforgettable experience” and become a part of history, say organizers.

Kathy Boswell, Vice President of Community Engagement for The World Games 2022, said the opportunity to volunteer is “once in a lifetime.”

“Our goal is to not only have volunteers,” said Boswell. “But to also have our volunteers learn as much as they can personally and professionally . . . serving as a volunteer for the World Games is important because our motive is to be the best and present the best of who we are as a city, as a state, as corporations, and as businesses because this is a historical moment for us.”

The World Games 2022 is a chance for volunteers to help showcase Birmingham to the world and turn a page in history, Boswell said.

“A majority of the world knows [Birmingham] to be the catalyst of the Civil Rights movement. So, what people visiting may know about us may come from the history books…when they come in July, they will see something different, not perfect…but better,” Boswell said.

She added: “It’s a really exciting time for Birmingham. And for a volunteer to say that they have a hand in the history . . .through the arrival of The World Games is really an accomplishment and honor.”

Registration is now open and will close Dec. 15. For volunteer criteria, opportunities, and additional program details, visit www.twg2022.com/volunteer.

During the 11 days of the games, elite athletes from more than 100 countries will compete in dozens of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and volunteers are needed for all events as well as opening and closing ceremonies.

“The World Games will be the biggest international sports event ever hosted in Birmingham and the largest international multi-sport event to be held in the Southeastern United States since the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta,” said World Games 2022 Birmingham CEO Nick Sellers. “Our volunteers will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to experience this amazing event from the inside, make connections and deliver our famous Southern hospitality to visitors from all over the world.”

Nick Willis, PNC regional president for North and Central Alabama, said his company looks forward to sponsoring The World Games volunteer program which “just makes sense for us,” he said.

“The World Games volunteer program directly aligns with PNC’s values and company culture, where volunteerism is encouraged among our 60,000 team members,” he said. “PNC knows that when we lend our time and talents, our communities thrive.”

Volunteers selected for the program will complete eight hours of training and will have the opportunity to determine their schedules based on the needs of the event.

Once selected volunteers will receive:

*Official TWG 2022 volunteer uniform shirt

*Official TWG 2022 volunteer headwear

*Official TWG 2022 volunteer bag and water bottle

*Official TWG 2022 volunteer pin

*Complimentary Event Tickets. Volunteers will receive 8 tickets, and can earn more as additional shifts beyond the minimum are completed

*Participation in closing ceremony

*Volunteer appreciation event

*Meals while on shift

For more visit www.twg2022.com/volunteer

