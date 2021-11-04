Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What would be your biggest strength?

KRIS WELLS: “I’m very consistent. A lot of people rely on me, especially as a friend so I believe it is important to establish a pattern of dependability. I’m that friend who is always there for you and will try to help out the best way I can.”

BRI BALASKY: “I am very creative. I love to draw and I kind of use it as my therapy. I watch a lot of anime as well, which inspires a lot of my drawings. I typically would do stencils, lately I’ve been doing a lot of watercolors . . .I actually practice drawing murals with friends downtown.”

KIEKIE SMITH: “I’m very resilient. I’m a college student at UAB. It’s gotten hard, but I’m still there in my junior year. In college, there is always going to be times where you want to give up and quit, but you can’t do that. I refuse to come so far to give up now. To me it’s really a mind over matter.”

IVY EPPES: “I have a big heart. I just have always loved to put people before myself. I genuinely enjoy seeing people smiling and happy that’s what I want to spend my life doing. There’s nothing wrong with feeding into other people, at the end of the day you are rewarded for that. Maybe not always in physical sense, but in a spiritual.”

