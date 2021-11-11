Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What’s special about the place you grew up?

BREANNA PAIGE: “I’m from Birmingham and I would say the history. As most people know Birmingham has an extensive Civil Rights history. . . I remember going to the Civil Rights Institute and learning the history, attending services at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church [where the four little girls where bombed]. It all is meaningful.”

RACHAEL MOORE: “I’m from Birmingham…born in the Crestwood community. I would say that the city has an interesting appeal and . . . culturally aware . . . I can’t wait to see the things in the future for the city.”

RAQUEMA WILLIAMS: “I’m from Jackson, Mississippi and it was special going as a little girl to the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. I love science [which] inspired my ambitions today as a grad student in physics at UAB.”

MEREDITH MOONEY: “I’m from Wilsonville, Alabama which is a small town close to Shelby County. What was special to me was the closeness of everybody. It was a small town, so everyone knew everyone, and we all really looked out for each other.”

