People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

HAPPY HOLIDAYS …FROM ALL OF US …TO ALL OF YOU!!!

HAVE A HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022!!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN TOMMY DAVIDSON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m.– 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN TOMMY DAVIDSON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH SAXOPHONIST MARCUS ANDERSON at Perfect Note.

**NEW’S YEARS EVE – THE ANNUAL ALL BLACK ATTIRE NYE 2022, 8 p.m. at UAB Hilton Hotel, with DRUMMER GIRL DEE, DJ MAVERICK, DJ NEW ERA, and DJ HURRICANE hosted by HOMIE J.

**NEW YEAR’S EVE w/714’s, FALSE JASMINE, DUJOUR, MEL.CROZBY & more at the Nick.

**NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY at Iron City.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.

**HAPPY HOUR WITH HAM BAGBY, 5 p.m.– 7 p.m. at The Nick

MONDAY…

**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at The Nick.

TUESDAY…

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

**KARAOKE at The Nick. Free.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN ROD MINGER at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN D.L. HUGHLEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**TRIBUTE TO MAXWELL FEATURING DOMINIQUE at the Perfect Note.

**A WEEKEND WITH TRAGIC CITY (NIGHT ONE) featuring JASON GRUBBS and RESORT REALISM at The Nick.

NEWS TO USE…

FOR THE COMMUNITY…

**CAMPAIGN BUYBLACKBHAM.COM – The campaign continues through Kwanzaa, January 1, 2022. If you have not heard, this is the website for a new campaign with Mastercard and Urban Impact. Called #BuyBlackBham, it is to urge residents to shop at more than 400 Black-owned businesses listed on www.buyblackbham.com during the holiday shopping season. The #BuyBlackBham platform, developed by an African-American owned development studio, JWEB Development, allows citizens to scan, upload and text receipts and invoices from business purchases. Those creating a profile to log their receipts from Black-owned businesses located in the City of Birmingham will qualify for a raffle of prizes and rewards. Log receipts at BuyBlackBham.com or text receipts to 205-900-4750. The first drawing will be Friday, December 17 and the second will occur Tuesday, January 4. If interested, then this is for you.

FOR MUSIC, ENTERTAINMENT LOVERS…

AND MORE…

AT THE ALABAMA THEATRE…

**ANDERSON EAST IN BIRMINGHAM – Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Anderson East will perform at the Alabama Theatre, Friday. The performance celebrates the release of East’s acclaimed new album, Maybe We Never Die. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb along with longtime bandleader and now co-producer Philip Towns, Maybe We Never Die finds East’s seductively vintage voice in a decidedly fresh direction.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO…

**GLOW WILD – Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration is on select nights now through January 2022. Perfect for the entire family, guests will be captivated by jaw-dropping lantern creations of wildlife and plants of all sizes soaring up to 30 feet high! The Zoo will brilliantly sparkle to light up the night and offer something for everyone to enjoy! Take a wild ride on the Red Diamond Radiant Express Train* or go for a spin on the Protective Life Jingle Bell Carousel* (additional cost). Glow Wild is a weather-dependent event with nights being subject to cancellation. Please be aware that as a night event, Zoo animals will not be viewable during the event.

**BE WILDLY SUPPORTIVE CAMPAIGN – YOU ARE INVITED!!! The Birmingham Zoo invites the public to “Be Wildly Supportive” during this holiday and giving season. The Zoo has set an ambitious fundraising goal to raise $50,000 by year-end during the “Be Wildly Supportive of Your Zoo” campaign. Operating costs for the Zoo amount to $30,000 a day to provide food and vital care for its 550+ animals, including many endangered species. All gifts made now through Friday will support the Emergency Animal Fund, providing vital nutrition and health care. Please support!! See you at the Birmingham Zoo, this Holiday Season!

THE WORLD GAMES 2022…

The World Games is bringing greatness to The Magic City!

**NEWSWEEK NAMES THE WORLD GAMES ONE OF 22 GREAT THINGS IN 2022…The World Games Birmingham was named one of the 22 Great Things that will take place in 2022.

**CONDE NAST TRAVELER NAMES BIRMINGHAM ONE OF THE 22 BEST PLACES TO GO IN 2022 partially because the city is hosting The World Games 2022.

**THE WORLD GAMES 2022 BIRMINGHAM takes place from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 17. This will be the 40th Anniversary of the event. There will be more than 100 countries, 3,600 athletes that will compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports that include artistic sports, Bali sports, Martial Arts, precision sports, strength sports and trend sports. Tickets are available. Go to www.Twg2022.com for more.

AT IRON CITY

**JANUARY 4 – 13TH ANNUAL HANK WILLIAMS NIGHT.

**JANUARY 7 – 84 and A TRIBUTE TO VAN HALEN.

**FEBRUARY 18 – TODD SNIDER.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**JANUARY 8, NEXT SATURDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Picnic Lunch and Moderate Dayhike at Paul Grist State Park near Selma, Alabama – DETAILS: Paul Grist State Park is one of the state’s most uncrowded, yet scenic state parks containing hills, forests, fields and a large, beautiful, tree-lined lake. Prior to the dayhike get together at the smaller pavilion right near the Park Office to eat picnic lunches. Bring your picnic lunch and also $3 per person ($2 for children age 2-6 and seniors age 62 and older) park admission and a beverage for yourself.

Dayhike Details: Hike rated moderate. There are only a few ups and downs. Total hiking distance is approximately 5.5 miles. Plan to walk all the way around the lake and then also walk on some additional trails in the park to make the drive time down and back worthwhile. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 9 and over able to walk six miles without complaining are welcome. Bring your drink and wear sturdy footwear. Optional group restaurant dinner after the hike. Reservations not required for this outing. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria. Plan to depart at 10 a.m. Info: Randall Adkins, 205/317-6969.

**JANUARY 9, NEXT SUNDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 12:45 p.m. at Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Dayhike in Oak Mountain State Park – DETAILS: Enjoy a moderate four-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. This is an excellent outing for introducing your friends to Southeastern Outings and for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up able to walk the distance of about four miles and complete the hike are welcome. Bring a friend. Optional dinner after the hike. Meet at 12:45 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. Plan to depart at 1 p.m. Bring $5/person ($2 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink. Info: Randall Adkins, 205-317-6969.

FOR ART LOVERS …

NEAR IN NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA…

AT THE HISTORIC NEW ORLEANS COLLECTION (THNOC)…

**MAKING MARDI GRAS – Preparations are underway for the blockbuster exhibition on the creativity that fuels Carnival season. Making Mardi Gras opens January 6. Visit the exhibition web page to read up on the history of Mardi Gras traditions.

IN FAIRFIELD, ALABAMA….

AT STEPHEN SMITH FINE ART GALLERY…

**WONDERS” – WONDERS GROUP EXHIBITION at Stephen Smith Fine Art, in Fairfield, 5104 Gary Avenue featuring nine nationally and internationally prominent, contemporary artists who create works that inspire a sense of calm and sublime. Artists include: Dan Addington, Chad Awalt, C. Dawn Davis, Margaret Dyer, Gerard Erley, Scott French, Susan Hall, R. John Ichter and Gwen Wong. This exhibition curated by Laura Nadell is through January 2. Call (205) 305-1451 for more or bhamfree@icloud.com

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**VOICES SO TRUE: NEW NATIVE AMERICAN ART from the Clyde Oyster Bequest – This exhibition is now until January 30, 2022. OT features the work of seven contemporary Native American artists: NORMAN AKERS, SHAN GOSHOM, LARRY MCNEIL, KAY WALKING STICK, WENDY RED STAR, EUGENE TAPAHE and ZOE MARIEH URNESS. They are affiliated with different tribal nations including Crow, Eastern Band Cherokee, Mohawk, Navajo, Osage, Tlingit and more. The exhibition includes photographs, prints, paintings and basketry.

**LOST REALMS OF THE MOUNDBUILDERS OF THE SOUTH AND MIDWEST explores the archaeology and history of the Mississippi Moundbuilders. If you grew up in Alabama, you may be familiar with Moundville, located just south of Tuscaloosa. These ancient builders of North America, aka the Mississippians, were one of our country’s most important Native American Cultures. According to historians, the world they created was equal to that of the Aztec, Maya or Inca. The exhibition features objects from four major Moundbuilder sites: Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma, Moundville in Alabama, Etowah Mounds in Georgia and Cahoka Mounds in East Saint Louis, Illinois. This exhibition runs until February 6, 2022. Next stop Dallas. Curated by Dr. Emily G. Hanna, Senior Curator, Arts of Africa and the Americas and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**THURSDAY AND FRIDAY – COMEDIAN TOMMY DAVIDSON at the StarDome. Tommy Davidson’s exceptional range – from stand-up comedy and acting to versatile music accomplishments – have earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer. Best known as one of the stars of the hit television show in Living Color, his visibility has allowed him to become a household name known for his innovative talent.

**NEXT THURSDAY… COMEDIAN ROD MINGER… Minger is making his StarDome Comedy Club debut. He has appeared on the hit series “Survivors Remorse” on Starz and is currently establishing himself and sharpening his craft as a club host for Disney Cruise Lines. Rod is a star on the rise, so don’t miss this show.

**NEXT FRIDAY…SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – COMEDIAN D. L. HUGHLEY… D.L. Hughley is one of the most popular and highly recognized stand-up comedians on the road today. He has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. First and foremost a stand-up comedian, he stars in his 5th stand-up comedy special “Reset” which is currently airing on Showtime. In addition, D.L’s first humorous book title is out in bookstores. D.L. also created and starred in the satirical documentary special for Comedy Central “D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List” and is a part of the groundbreaking “Black and Brown Comedy Get Down” tour.

COMING TO THE STARDOME…

**AND, in 2022, JOSH PRAY, KARLOUS MILLER, RICKEY SMILEY, WILLIAM LEE MARTIN, ALABAMA BIG EARL, SOMMORE, DRAG BRUNCH, CHICO BEAN and many more.

COMING SOON…

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

