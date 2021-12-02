Sharpe-Jefferson: A real reason to celebrate

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

Just look around and it’ll hit you right in the face. You can easily see that people are eager to celebrate something.

Holidays have been magnified.

It just happens that we are right smack in the middle of the most festive time of the year, also known as the fall and/or holiday season.

I attended a Halloween event in the Birmingham-area which saw record crowds and record costumes from both the young and young at heart. Thanksgiving celebrations and gatherings were in full effect.

And did you notice Christmas décor went up extra early? Have you seen it on the cars, homes and people? Yes, people are decorating themselves too.

And I’m not kidding. I saw a real-life, Southern Santa, complete with red hat, red shirt and jeans in Mississippi on a recent trip. It was kind of cute and twisted wrapped up all together. LOL.

So many of these things we’ve taken for granted in the past. But there is a tone of gratitude that’s different now.

We’re seeing people we haven’t seen in months and years. We’re able to break bread together with foods we haven’t tasted in seasons (my brother created a mean Thanksgiving spread that was as memorable as it was tasty.) We’re understanding the value of spending time together again with our family and friends.

Lessons were learned in adversity, but monumental memories will be created in restoration. We have understanding that nothing – and no one – should ever be taken for granted.

So, what will this holiday season mean to you? Sure, we look forward to exchanging gifts and seeing our homes and hearts light up like never before. I shared some of my lessons of the holiday, but what are some keys you’ve gleaned?

Do you highly favor the family gathering spectrum? Do you relish the smell of savory, home-cooked meals? Or do you enjoy the decorations and festive spirit of these December days?

Whatever you cherish about the holiday season, my prayer is that you receive it in abundance this year.

We can’t change a single, solitary thing about what’s been lost. But, we can create anew and look forward to what is to come.

Here’s to newness, restoration and peace this holiday season.

Celebrate, and do it big.

Remember, as always, I’m cheering for you.

Coach K

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

