Sharpe-Jefferson: What Christmas Means to Me from A-Z

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

As we celebrate Christmas next week, I thought I’d take a break from my normal writings to share what this holiday means to me – in words beginning with letters of the alphabet.

And let me warn you – this won’t be a deep word study. But rather a fun look at what words the holiday season evokes from me.

Here we go:

Affable

People seem to be more friendly and affable during the holiday. Moods are lighter and generally they seem easier to approach.

Beauty

The lights, colors and peaceable spirit of the holidays are always a beautiful, timeless and anticipated part of the season.

Creativity

I honestly enjoy seeing how creatively people decorate and dress.

Deliciousness

When I think of the holiday table spread, Christmas has to rank as one of my most delicious holidays. There is no debate on this.

Easygoing

One of the best ways to describe people’s moods this time of year. Speaking of, can we sprinkle in Christmas vibes and smiles all year?

Fun

It wouldn’t be a holiday with some good, old-fashioned fun. Throw in holiday movies, gatherings and spirits and we are here already. (I told this wouldn’t be super deep).

Giving

Anyone love receiving and gifts as much as I do? Enough said here.

Holiness

We as Christians remember this time as the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Impactful

I don’t know if there is another holiday which is as memorable and impactful as this one.

Joyful

Start noticing the joy pressure gauge of others and your own trending upward in this season.

Kindheartedness

We’re speaking more often to one another and sending well wishes more often to one another. Imagine if this were lifelong rather than seasonal.

Love

We sense the unconditional expression of affection and endearment for our fellow man, no strings attached.

Meditative

The holidays mark a unique opportunity to simultaneously reflect on the year past and what’s ahead.

Novel

That which is novel and new peaks our attention in this season. We search for it.

Opportunity

New experiences, new relationships and new traditions are all opportunities this season affords us.

People

There would be no reason to celebrate without those who are near and dear to us. The season reminds us of the value of people.

Quietness

With the hustle and bustle of the season, quietness is a necessary tool for peace.

Restoration

People’s hearts and minds are more open during this time of year. Have any broken relationships? This is a perfect time to reach out to mend it.

Savory

Greens, pies and turkey oh my – food is its own savory love language.

Timeless

The gatherings we hold; the memories we make; and the relationships we build will remain with us forever.

Unity

Regardless of our location, ethnicity and religion, there is a kindness and peace this season brings that all cultures value.

Vibrant

The color, decorations and lights so vibrantly greet us this season. Love, love, love.

Wonder

“It’s the most WONDER-ful time of the year,” according to a popular Christmas song and movie! And I agree.

Xenodochy

Embrace all mankind (even strangers and foreigners) – a main message of the season.

Yahoo!

I squeal with excitement each time I think of the holiday!

Zany

Weird. Unique. One-of-a-kind. I remain open to embrace all expressions of love and consideration this season.

So you should know… I’m an English minor so I have an affinity for words and how they are used in our language. At the very least, this was fun and even educational for me.

How did I do?

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

