University of Alabama Business Students Show Support for Birmingham City School

By Haley Wilson

The Birmingham Times

Students from the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business made a surprise visit last week to the 6th grade student athletes of Birmingham’s Booker T. Washington K-8 school. The UA students formed a non-profit called Player’s Provisions, which raises money for school supplies and other classroom necessities for K-12 students in Alabama.

“These kids have been working so hard this year,” said Pearson Castle, founder of Player’s Provisions. “It was important that we recognized all their hard work and give them the motivation to keep it up.”

In support of the launch of the non-profit, the students gave away Alabama athletic themed presents, including footballs signed by UA football players, t-shirts and personal cards written to the students.

“I love my gifts,” said Khari Mason who plans to put her autographed football in her room. “It means a lot to me that they took the time to sign gifts for us and bring it to the school.”

Donald Greene, the 6th grade social studies teacher and athletic director, said students were selected based on “hard work and sportsmanship and [their] passion for learning on and off of the field, court, or track.”

Updated on 12/6/2021 at 9:36 a.m. to correct the headline.

