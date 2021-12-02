Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-asked residents, When do you begin Christmas shopping?

JAKE WILLIAMS: I’m a last-minute Christmas shopper so I’ll probably start in the middle of December. I’m the type that gives everyone gift cards to their favorite places anyway. So typically, those are gift cards of $100 or maybe a gift card to some of their favorite places that I know of.

TIFFANY JOHNSON: I get a lot of my shopping done on Black Friday and cyber-Monday. There’s always a lot of deals on Amazon and Best Buy. Plus, it’s easier for me because I can just get all my shopping out of the way and be set when Christmas comes.

K. SMITH: I start between now and right before Christmas. Black Friday is always a good time to get most of [my] presents out the way. But there’s always random deals that pop up between now and the holiday. I have an app called Ebates (now Rakuten) that helps me find the best deals typically.

ROLANDA NELSON: I love shopping on Amazon. It’s just so convenient and you can typically get everything on the site. Plus, packages usually get to you quickly. I started as soon Thanksgiving was over just so I don’t have to rush by the time the middle of December comes.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

