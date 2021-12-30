Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, what resolutions do you have for 2022?

LARANDA ADAMS: “I really hope to become a homeowner. I want to have my own space in either Pleasant Grove, Hueytown, or McCalla to be closer to my mom who lives in Wylam. It’s bigger than just own a house, I want to pay for it in cash.”

SNEHA BANG: “I started my master’s program in marketing in the summer at University of Texas Austin, I’m set to graduate in May. So, my goal is to start my career in the consumer insights and consumer goods area of marketing. That typically looks like monitoring what people are wanting as a consumer.”

SHANNON STOREY: “I want to hopefully get a promotion in the New Year. I’ve been working with the post office for over 11 years and want to be promoted to a rural carrier for the area or a window clerk.”

MEGAN WOODS: “I am starting grad school at the University of Wisconsin in the summer, and I am hoping to stay dedicated and do what I need to do. I’m studying for my doctorate in education. My goal is to incorporate sustainability for the K-12 education system.”

