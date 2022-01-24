Birmingham Schools Announce Remote Learning for Mon. and Tues.

bhm.k12.al.us

Birmingham City Schools will start this week with remote teaching and learning on Monday and Tuesday, because of anticipated staff shortages. Educators will work from home and will provide assignments for students on remote platforms.

“We want to be certain that each school facility has the staffing required to provide a safe and productive learning environment,” said Superintendent Mark Sullivan, Ed.D. “We consistently monitor our staffing, and this weekend, we realized a trend that required immediate adjustments.”

The district will do a call out to parents and send notification to employees, he added.

“We have dedicated employees who are committed to providing the best education to all of our scholars,” Sullivan said. “Over the next two days, our buildings will go through deep cleaning, and we look forward to returning to in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 26.”

Meals will not be available from the school cafeteria during the two days of remote learning this week.

