How Birmingham Single Mothers Can Apply for Guaranteed Income

birminghamal.gov

Beginning Jan. 31, Birmingham single mothers can apply for guaranteed income provided by an initiative implemented by Mayor Randall L. Woodfin.

Embrace Mothers is a City of Birmingham research pilot in partnership with Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI), a network of mayors advocating to give Americans an income floor. Through the program, 110 Birmingham residents will receive $375 a month for a 12-month period via random drawing by a third party and with no strings attached. The application window will close Monday, February 7.

For more information about the Embrace Mothers initiative, visit www.birminghamal.gov/embracemothers or call 205-254-2702.

Last year, Woodfin took the pledge to join MGI’s effort and received a $500,000 grant to execute the pilot. Eligible candidates are female-identifying heads of family caring for at least one child under the age of 18.

“Single-mother led families represent about 60 percent of all City of Birmingham households with children,” Woodfin said. “This program stands to help these courageous women establish a solid footing during a time that has been very unsteady. Creating stronger, healthier households makes for a stronger healthier city and it is my honor to do all that I can make that happen.”

Through the City of Birmingham’s partnership with MGI, the Embrace Mothers pilot is part of a nationwide research project to evaluate the impact of guaranteed income on individuals and families. MGI’s research partner, Abt Associates, will manage the application process, which will be conducted via randomized selection. The City of Birmingham is not responsible for selecting applicants and will have no knowledge of which residents are awarded funding.

The application is strictly online and will be offered in English and in Spanish. The form is thorough and could take up to an hour to complete. It can be completed on an internet enabled computer or mobile device, though applicants may find it more convenient to complete on a computer due to application length.

Applicants should note that there are specific eligibility requirements:

Those eligible:

–Single mother, cohabitating with a friend/family member who is also a single mother

–Single mother living with their mother and siblings

–Foster mother with a child within their care during the application and onboarding period of the pilot

–Single grandmother, aunt, cousins, or other female-identifying family member primarily caring for a relative’s child

–Friend who is primarily caring for a friend’s child (because the parent is in rehab, incarcerated, etc.)

–Mothers or women who are in a mothering role whose partners are incarcerated

–Women who are not yet legally separated from a marital spouse but who are living independently as sole provider for a child

Those not eligible:

–Male identifying single parents

–Multiple family leads within one household environment

–Single female caregivers with dependents 18 and older

–Single female caregivers with dependents who live with another adult more than 50 percent of the time

An additional 132 single mothers will be selected to participate in research aspects of the pilot. These individuals will not receive a monthly guaranteed income payment but will be invited to complete surveys throughout the duration of the program to assist in evaluation of its impact. Participants will be compensated for their participation.

Only those selected to participate in the program will be contacted. Selected participants will be contacted directly using the information provided in their application. Those not selected to participate will not be contacted. The City of Birmingham will not have access to the participant data and will not be able to confirm applications selection.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

