Mike Kemp Named First Black Chair of Leading Alabama Business Group  

By Ryan Michaels

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham CEO Mike Kemp has been named the chairman of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and will be the first Black person to chair the group.

The BCA is Alabama’s chamber of commerce and works with state and federal government on behalf of businesses to advocate for reforms in areas such as workforce training, college and career readiness, infrastructure, manufacturing regulations, healthcare costs, tax policies and labor laws.

Kemp is the founder, president and CEO of Birmingham’s KMS, formerly Kemp Management Solution), a program management and consulting company established in 2011. He has planned and managed more than 1,500 construction projects valued at over $6.8 billion. Kemp had worked for Hoar Program Management for 10 years, even serving as its vice president of operations for two years.

Kemp and his son James are also cofounders of Frameworq, a company which produces project management software, which has been used by Regions Bank and other corporations.

“BCA is a member driven organization, and I am going to draw on the talents and experience of our leadership team and membership to meet our goals,” said Kemp in a statement. “BCA always acts in the best interest of our state, our employers and their families and that will not change.”

Kemp holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from University of Alabama at Birmingham and an associate of arts degree in Mathematics from Alabama State University. He serves on several corporate and community boards, including First Horizon Bank, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Alabama, Downtown Rotary Club of Birmingham and Operation HOPE.

