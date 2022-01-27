People, Places and Things

Gwen DeRu

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT TITANS at The Nick.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**7EVEN RICH HONORS MISSY ELLIOTT at Perfect Note.

**JACKSON STOKES BAND with SOUL KARNIVAL at The Nick.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**EVERY THIRD FRIDAYS with DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N ., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**JOHNNY TAYLOR TRIBUTE featuring DENNIS MITCHELL at Perfect Note.

**IAN AND THE COSMIC DADDIES with RHETT EDMONDSON at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.

**GIRL’S ROUND hosted by ANNA HOPE featuring MANDI RAE of LOVERAT, KAT HUNTER & SUSANNAH SEALES at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at The Nick.

TUESDAY…

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

**THE NICK ROCKS KARAOKE/NO COVER at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**LOWER HYBRID with TREES ON THE MOON at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AJ BEAVERS AND THE MISSISSIPPI LEG HOUNDS with KAYDEE MULVEHILL at the Nick.

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH…

**BLACK HISTORY MONTH AT TITUSVILLE LIBRARY on February 2, 3 – 6 p.m. at Titusville Library on Sixth Avenue SW with local artists, authors, writers and poets.

**FOUNDERS DAY 02.02.2022 – A Public Policy Issue Virtual Great Debate, 6 – 8 p.m. February 2, 2022 with (3) positions by: PRAIRIE VIEW A&M UNIVERSITY in Texas, CHEYNEY UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA in Delaware County and TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY in Nashville. The Great Debate was founded at Tennessee State University by Dr. Amiri Yasmin Al-Hadid in the fall of 1986. Historically, the “Great Debate” has served as an intellectual and cultural forum for debating current issues from the perspectives of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz (Malcolm X) and a Synthesis of these two perspectives. The Great Debate Honor Society is sponsoring a Founder’s Day Celebration of the 37th Anniversary of the Great Debate Productions and 30th Anniversary of the Great Debate Honor Society. The public policy issue for this Virtual Great Debate is “Black Colleges need Reparations and Africana Studies Departments to overcome decades of arrested development and cultural alienation.” This Virtual Great Debate will be held on Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 6 – 8 p.m. EST. If you remember the GREAT DEBATE as a student or community member of TSU beginning in 1985 OR are a TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENT or just interested, make plans to kick your African American History Month off with the Great Debate. Schedule your calendar for February 2, 6-8 p.m. www.GreatDebateUniverse. com. (Check out the Great Debate Honor Society page on Facebook.)

NEWS TO USE…

**A SPOT LIGHT STAR – POET LAUREATE OF ALABAMA ASHLEY M. JONES SPEAKS AT AAF LUNCHEON – The AAF Birmingham had Ashley M. Jones, Poet Laureate of Alabama as speaker recently. AAF Birmingham plays an unique role in our local advertising community for individuals who make up advertising. Jones holds an MFA in Poetry from Florida International University. Her poems and essays appear in or are forthcoming at CNN, POETRY, The Oxford American, Origins Journal, The Quarry by Split This Rock, Obsidian, and many others. She teaches Creative Writing at the Alabama School of Fine Arts and in the Low Residency MFA at Converse University. Jones co-directs PEN Birmingham, and she is the founding director of the Magic City Poetry Festival. She is the author of Magic City Gospel (Hub City Press 2017), dark / / thing(Pleiades Press 2019), and REPARATIONS NOW!(Hub City Press 2021). Her poetry has earned several awards.

**COVID TESTING – If you are interested in being tested, here is some information:

1. Morgan Pediatrics (in the alley behind the building), 2010 Avenue F, (Ensley), 35218 until 5 p.m. M-F – 205-785-7337.

2. Dr. Celeste Reese Willis (in the parking lot) 401 Tuscaloosa Avenue, 35211 until 4 p.m., M-F. – 205-291-8842.

**FREE COVID-19 TESTING KITS – Go to special.usps.com and apply for FREE COVID-19 Testing Kits. Limit 1 order per residential address includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

AT THE WORLD GAMES 2022…

The World Games is bringing greatness to The Magic City!

**NEWSWEEK NAMES THE WORLD GAMES ONE OF 22 GREAT THINGS IN 2022…The World Games Birmingham was named one of the 22 Great Things that will take place in 2022.

**CONDE NAST TRAVELER NAMES BIRMINGHAM ONE OF THE 22 BEST PLACES TO GO IN 2022 partially because the City is hosting The World Games 2022.

**THE WORLD GAMES 2022 BIRMINGHAM takes place from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 17. This will be the 40th Anniversary of the event. There will be more than 100 countries, 3,600 athletes that will compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports that include artistic sports, Bali sports, Martial Arts, precision sports, strength sports and trend sports. Tickets are available. Go to www.Twg2022.com for more.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**SATURDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 8:45 a.m. at Brushy Creek and Sougahoagdee Falls, Bankhead National Forest – DETAILS: The hike will be six miles long and is rated moderate. Follow a beautiful trail which runs from the Brushy Creek Bridge along the creek. Observe about nine waterfalls on this route. See lovely cliffs, hemlock trees, canyons and perhaps some additional waterfalls. Time permitting also visit the nearby natural bridge (not the one at the town of Natural Bridge) in the Natural Bridge Recreation Area of the Bankhead National Forest. Carefully-supervised, well-behaved children age 8 and older welcome. Bring a picnic lunch and water. Optional dinner after at an Italian restaurant in Double Springs. Meet 8:45 a.m. at the Hayden/Corner Park and Ride. Depart at 9 a.m. Or meet the group at 9:20 a.m. at the Mile 300 Rest Area on I-65. Info: Dan Frederick, seoutings@ bellsouth.net or phone 205/631-4680.

FOR ART LOVERS …

AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN…

**Space One Eleven is hosting a series of four group exhibitions featuring artists who have shown or taught during Space One Eleven’s history. The exhibiting artists for CONTINUITY, the third exhibition in the series are James Alexander, Billy Brown, Annie Kammerer Butrus, Christ Clark, Margot Cooney, Tim Denny, Patty B. Driscoll, Truman Grayson, Sydney Harrington, Bria Lewis, Jane Marshall, Kim Riegel, Amasa Smith, Anne Stagg and Jurgen Tarrasch. The Fourth exhibition in the series is scheduled for fall, 2022. Exhibition is in the the Anne Arrasmith Gallery at Space One Eleven, downtown 2407 Second Avenue North.

IN TUSCALOOSA…At THE PAUL R. JONES GALLERY…

**BLOODLINES through February 22, with a Reception on Thursday, January 31, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at 2308 6th Street, 35401. For more, 205-345-3038.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**LOST REALMS OF THE MOUNDBUILDERS OF THE SOUTH AND MIDWEST explores the archaeology and history of the Mississippi Moundbuilders. If you grew up in Alabama, you may be familiar with Moundville, located just south of Tuscaloosa. These ancient builders of North America, aka the Mississippians, were one of our country’s most important Native American Cultures. According to historians, the world they created was equal to that of the Aztec, Maya or Inca. The exhibition features objects from four major Moundbuilder sites: Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma, Moundville in Alabama, Etowah Mounds in Georgia and Cahoka Mounds in East Saint Louis, Illinois. This exhibition runs until February 6, 2022. Next stop Dallas. Curated by Dr. Emily G. Hanna, Senior Curator, Arts of Africa and the Americas and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**DON’T MISS …THROUGH SUNDAY….VOICES SO TRUE: NEW NATIVE AMERICAN ART from the Clyde Oyster Bequest – This exhibition‘s last day is Sunday. OT features the work of seven contemporary Native American artists: NORMAN AKERS, SHAN GOSHOM, LARRY MCNEIL, KAY WALKING STICK, WENDY RED STAR, EUGENE TAPAHE and ZOE MARIEH URNESS. They are affiliated with different tribal nations including Crow, Eastern Band Cherokee, Mohawk, Navajo, Osage, Tlingit and more. The exhibition includes photographs, prints, paintings and basketry.

COMING SOON… **JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more! Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@ birminghamtimes.com.

