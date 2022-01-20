Sharpe-Jefferson: In One Word, Describe Your 2022

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

What does everyone (including this columnist) ask you to do at the start of a new year? Begin anew. Have a fresh perspective. Make this the year to accomplish your dreams.

As a life coach, these are certainly suggestions I keep in my wheelhouse. And I know you’ve heard them all before. But my coach – yes, this life coach has a coach – challenged me to go a step farther this year and I’ll issue that same challenge to you.

Rather than look at these next few weeks or months and focus only on your new beginning, I ask you to additionally consider the entirety of your year and ask yourself, what do I want my year to look like?

My coach challenged me even farther by asking, what word would you like to use to describe your entire year?

In other words, when the clock strikes Jan. 1, 2023, what will you take comfort in knowing that you focused on throughout 2022?

I’ll be transparent with you. My word is excel.

–I desire to excel in personal growth and health and nutrition goals.

–I desire to excel in cultivating family, business and professional relationships.

–And, I desire to excel in my entrepreneurial endeavors.

That’s just a portion of what I desire.

Now, I shift the focus to you. What one word would you use to describe what you want your 2022 to look like?

Whether you seek:

–To embark on a healthy relationship or marriage.

–To end a toxic relationship or marriage.

–To start a profitable business endeavor.

–To shed unwanted weight and unhealthy eating habits.

–Or to simply spread more love and peace to your inner circle.

Hear me clearly, there is no wrong answer. The goal is to shed light on something that lies deep within you and very much deserves to come to light.

I’m speaking of your true heart’s desire here. And get this, your desire doesn’t even have to be shared or “judged” by anyone else.

A simple note on how to handle it.

Write it down. Refer to it often. And commit to enact this in your consistent actions.

And let me conclude by saying this.

Whatever word you choose to define this year, may 2022 be the year that you accomplish your dreams – every single one of them and truly live your best life.

As always, remember I’m cheering for you and committed to coaching you to success as you navigate change in various areas of your lives.

You can do this!

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

