Birmingham Library Hosts 3rd Week of Black History Month Programs

The Birmingham Public Library (BPL)’s celebration of Black History Month is into its third week. Throughout February, BPL is hosting free programs and activities for patrons in 15 libraries across the city, some in person and some online. Here are a few

Avondale Regional Branch Library

509 40th St S, Birmingham, AL 35222

Famous Alabamians Scavenger Hunt

All month

There are tons of famous people that have a connection to Alabama! Your challenge is to find the photographs of 10 famous African Americans hidden throughout the Avondale Library and match each icon to the statement that best describes them.

Central Library

2100 Park Place, Birmingham, AL 35203

Hip Hop Cardio (Tweens)

Friday, February 18 | From 3:30—4:30 p.m.

Learn some new choreography and get your steps in. Let’s get moving!

Five Points West Regional Branch Library

4812 Avenue W, Birmingham, AL 35208

The Power of Love: A Black History Discovery Program

All month | From 9 a.m.—6 p.m.

While Black History Month celebrates many African American icons, we often don’t know much about the leader’s partner. Love is an integral element to what these icons were able to achieve. Five Points West Library is focusing on the softer sides of black trailblazers, so patrons can learn a little more about well-known black historical figures.

Inglenook Branch Library

4100 40th Terrace N, Birmingham, AL 35217

Black History Word Search

All month

Anybody who likes to color can come in and color a variety of Black History Month-themed coloring sheets.

North Avondale Branch Library

501 43rd St N, Birmingham, AL 35222

Famous Alabamians Scavenger Hunt

All month

There are tons of famous people that have a connection to Alabama! Your challenge is to find the photographs of 10 famous African Americans hidden throughout the North Avondale Library and match each icon to the statement that best describes them.

North Birmingham Regional Branch Library

2501 31st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35207

Black History Storytime Activity Kits (Children)

All month

Stop by the North Birmingham Library and pick up your Black History Storytime Kit! Kits consist of books and activity sheets about people or events that make up Black history.

Pratt City Branch Library

509 Dugan Ave, Birmingham, AL 35214

MLK Stained Glass Art

Wednesday, February 23 | Starts at 10 a.m.

Join Pratt City Library staff for Black History Month and learn how to create a stained glass art piece of Martin Luther King Jr. All supplies are provided.

For a full listing visit www.birminghamtimes.com

