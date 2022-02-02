Birmingham Water Works announces partnership with the World Games 2022

bwwb.org

The Birmingham Water Works Board adopted a resolution approving the utility to enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The World Games 2022.

“This was a rare opportunity that I’m happy to say Birmingham Water Works is eagerly anticipating,” says Birmingham Water Works (BWW) General Manager Michael Johnson. “We have a world-class operation here at BWW, and to be able to share our resources on a platform like this is major for our entire service area.”

“The World Games 2022 appreciates this opportunity to partner with the Birmingham Water Works. There is so much positive momentum surrounding our city right now, and The World Games 2022 will be an incredible moment to showcase all that Birmingham has to offer,” said The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers.

The water utility will use the partnership to expand education about the necessity of water in everyday life. Company staff will host engaging displays at two major World Games competitions at the Birmingham Crossplex and several interactive misting stations at various locations for the duration of the competitive sports.

The World Games 2022 is set for July 7th-July 17th.

For more information on TWG 2022, visit www.twg2022.com, and for more on BWW’s community initiatives, visit www.bwwb.org/news.

