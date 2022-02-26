Coca-Cola UNITED Names Carl Hill First-Ever DE&I Director

ccbcu.com

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has named Carl Hill as its first-ever director of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). The new position is part of the company’s ongoing efforts in cultivating an “Associates First” culture and a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

Hill is responsible for developing, leading, and implementing UNITED’s DE&I initiatives to accelerate Company performance and optimize organizational values. This includes the development, education, and advancements of UNITED’s diverse workplace.

He will also partner with UNITED’s marketing and communications teams to convey the Company’s DE&I actions, supplier diversity and community involvement to all associates. In addition, Hill will work directly with other Coca-Cola bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company, and key DE&I partners to establish and foster external relationships.

For the past four years, Hill has served as UNITED’s director of multicultural marketing and community affairs for the Company’s East Region, based in Atlanta, where he has championed inclusive marketing campaigns and community causes. He is also a founding member of UNITED’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, established in summer 2020 with the goal of fostering a more inclusive organization and supporting community initiatives that provide economic empowerment and promote social justice and racial equality.

Prior to joining UNITED, Hill led sales operations for Coca-Cola Refreshments, the anchor bottler of Coca-Cola products in North America at that time.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are integral parts of UNITED’s core values of Quality, Integrity, Excellence and Respect for all,” said Gianetta Jones, Coca-Cola UNITED vice president and chief people officer. “Carl has sparked positive change in our company and the communities we serve, and his leadership in this new role will help advance this important work.”

Hill is a graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana, where he earned his bachelor’s degree, and Georgia State University, where he earned his master’s degree in business administration.

“I look forward to supporting our 10,000 associates, our diverse communities and the customers that we serve all across the Southeast U.S. in this new role,” Hill said.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee).

For more information, visit cocacolaunited.com.

