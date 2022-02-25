How Black-Owned Businesses in Birmingham Can Apply for Portions of $500K to Help Grow

How Black-Owned Businesses in Birmingham Can Apply for Portions of $500K to...

A new grant program funded by Prosper Birmingham and presented by REV Birmingham, IGNITE! Alabama and Urban Impact Inc. will distribute $500,000 to help grow Black-owned businesses in the Magic City.

Magic City Match is designed to increase business competency, provide access to capital and give new market opportunities to Black business owners with brick-and-mortar locations in Birmingham. In its inaugural year, Magic City Match will award grant packages and business development guidance to 13 Black-owned businesses.

“Magic City Match is a true game changer for Birmingham’s Black business community,” said Torin Brazzle, IGNITE! Alabama’s Executive Director. “While technical assistance is always needed, there comes a point for any small business where cash is required to move forward, whether for property improvements, down payments on property purchases or architectural services. This program ensures that Birmingham’s Black business owners and entrepreneurs can get the financial boost they need to stabilize and scale!”

The application period for qualifying business owners is February 24 to March 4, 2022. Businesses can find information and applications at magiccitymatch.org.

To qualify, the applicant must be a Black business owner with a business that is physically located in the City of Birmingham, or the Black business owner must desire to lease or own a brick and mortar within the City of Birmingham.

“Magic City Match will begin the process of transforming our neighborhoods by supporting our business owners,” said Dee Manyama, Prosper Birmingham’s Initiatives Director. “As a native of Birmingham Metro (Bessemer), I’ve watched a steady decline and am so glad that we’ve reached the point of reinvesting in the growth of hope in our city. The time is right, energy is high, we have the buy-in of our community, business, and civic leaders, and we are all committed to a more vibrant racially and gender inclusive economy for Birmingham and Jefferson County.”

Magic City Match is funded by Prosper Birmingham and presented by REV Birmingham, IGNITE! Alabama and Urban Impact Inc. For more information, visit Magic City Match.

