Lawson State Baseball Team Adopts Young Brain Tumor Patient

Lawson State Community College on Saturday adopted the newest members of the Cougars baseball program, brothers Joseph and Colton Nelson. Joseph is five-years-old and a participant in the organization Friends of Jaclyn (FOJ) whose mission is to improve the quality of life for children and their families battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers while spreading awareness.

FOJ pairs afflicted children and their siblings with local high school and college sports teams, campus clubs, and arts programs in their community. (Learn more about the organization: https://friendsofjaclyn.org/)

Joseph has a juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma (JPA) brain tumor and currently receives treatment at Children’s of Alabama.

The adoption ceremony took place just before the Cougars’ baseball game and Joseph’s 8-year-old brother Colton was adopted by the team as well. Founder of Friends of Jaclyn and Jaclyn’s father, Denis Murphy, attended the adoption ceremony and met the family and Lawson State personnel.

