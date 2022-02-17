MAX Transit Honors Birmingham Legends for Contributions to City’s History

Each February, Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) rolls out a Black History bus to honor African Americans for their activism and achievements on behalf of civil rights.

MAX celebrates Black History Month with a bus wrap design representative of the strides made by African Americans who fought for equal rights. Public transportation in Alabama was once segregated amongst races, but now provides service to a diverse community who can enjoy and appreciate the historical significance depicted in the artwork.

On Wednesday, MAX honored Janice Wesley Kelsey, Dr. Jesse J. Lewis and Odessa Woolfolk for their contributions to the city’s history by placing their faces, quotes and names on MAX buses. Kelsey was arrested for her participation in the Children’s Crusade in May 1963; Lewis, a business giant is founder of the Birmingham Times; Woolfolk is a Birmingham civic leader, who taught school during the Civil Rights Movement and later help found the Birmingham Civil Rights institute in 1993.