People, Places and Things

TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!





**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**MATT WALDEN with NICK BLACK at the Nick.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.







FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.





**ALMA RUSS with HEATHER & HAY AND KAYDEE MULVEHILL at the Nick.



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**EVERY THIRD FRIDAYS with DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.







SATURDAY…



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**THE DIRTY LUNGS w/ BOSS RUSH AND SOUNDS IN MY HEAD! CARSON’S BIRTHDAY PARTY at The Nick.



(Photo: RuPaul Drag Race) (Photo Credit: Provided)



**RU PAUL DRAG RACE with JAIDYNN DIORE FIERCE, Special Guest COLANA BLEU and DRAG BRUNCH ALL STARS at StarDome Comedy Club.







SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**HAPPY HOUR FREE SHOW with TIM BYRD, 5- 7 p.m. at The Nick.



**GIRL’S ROUND with Special Guest CHEYENNE CHAPMAN at The Nick.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.



**SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.







MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at The Nick.







TUESDAY…



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**TIPS FROM THE PROS presents BO JOHNAMASSA GUITAR at the Nick.







WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.



**THE WOODS + JERROD ADKINS at The Nick.







NEXT THURSDAY…



**BROTHER AND THE HAYES with Special Guest JANET SIMPSON at the Nick.







NEXT FRIDAY…



**TRAGIC CITY with RAQUEL LILY & RESORT REALISM at the Nick.







BLACK HISTORY MONTH…



…AT THE CIVIL RIGHTS INSTITUTE…



**FEBRUARY 28 – Pause to Pose: Yoga for Mindfulness, 12 p.m.



**GRANTS FOR 4TH GRADE FIELD TRIPS AT BIRMINGHAM CIVIL RIGHTS NATIONAL MONUMENT – Local students now have more access to educational programs at the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, thanks to a new grant from the National Park Foundation. The $20,000 grant will help 1,500 local students have better access to the park, including covering costs of transportation, instructional materials for classrooms and adding staff to lead programs. The Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument is launching new educational programming, and this grant will help. The grant is part of the “Open OutDoors for Kids” program and works in conjunction with the national park program that gives 4th graders free access to parks across the country. The Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument is affiliated with seven locations that played instrumental roles in the civil rights movement: A.G. Gaston Motel, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Kelly Ingram Park, The Masonic Temple Building, 16th St. Baptist Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, and The Historic Bethel Baptist Church. All the locations, as well as the City of Birmingham, have partnered to make this grant a reality, taking lessons of civil rights beyond the classroom. Contact Kathryn Gardiner, Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument Park Ranger, at

kathryn_gardiner@nps.gov or (205) 568-3963 for more info.



**SIDEWALK’S BLACK LENS FILM WEEK…THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, every week in February, the Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema is home to the Black Lens – a film track that aims to shine a light on some of the most outstanding feature narrative and documentary films produced by and starring people of color. BLFW is programmed by T. MARIE KING and host committee, CELESTIA MORGAN, FORTE, JASON AVERY, PATRICK JOHNSON, JASMINE SHAW, SONYA MITCHELL and JAMES WILLIAMS. Go tobcri@bcri.org for more.







FOR ART LOVERS …



AT STEPHEN SMITH FINE ART GALLERY…



**PAST ARTWORKS + LASTEST ABSTRACT SERIES ‘SILENT ANGUISH 2.0’ by ASHLEY D. GUEST, March 6, Sunday, 6 – 10 p.m. at Stephen Smith Fine Art Gallery located at 5104 Gary Avenue in Fairfield. Music by bands – RANGER 7 p.m. and DUO DUJOUR + FIRST KENTUCKY POST at 8 p.m. Call (205) 305-1451 for more.





AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN…



**LONG POSE FIGURE WORKSHOP with DAVID BAIRD, Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



**Space One Eleven is hosting a series of four group exhibitions featuring artists who have shown or taught during Space One Eleven’s history. The exhibiting artists for CONTINUITY, the third exhibition in the series are James Alexander, Billy Brown, Annie Kammerer Butrus, Christ Clark, Margot Cooney, Tim Denny, Patty B. Driscoll, Truman Grayson, Sydney Harrington, Bria Lewis, Jane Marshall, Kim Riegel, Amasa Smith, Anne Stagg and Jurgen Tarrasch. The Fourth exhibition in the series is scheduled for fall, 2022. Exhibition is in the Anne Arrasmith Gallery at Space One Eleven, downtown 2407 Second Avenue North.





IN TUSCALOOSA…At THE PAUL R. JONES GALLERY…



**BLOODLINES last day is TODAY, at 2308 6th Street, 35401. For more info, call 205-345-3038.





FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS



**TODAY WEEKDAY HIKE – Meet at 9:45 a.m. Leisurely Weekday Hike at Oak Mountain State Park – DETAILS: Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the last Oak Mountain Park parking lot on the right side of Terrace Drive just before the road begins to go up to Peavine Falls. This is a different parking lot from where we always park for our second Sunday hikes in Oak Mountain State Park. The parking lot is very large. It is AFTER you pass by the park office and beach parking and playground lots and is directly across the road from a large, grassy field on the left. There is a long building with four restrooms in it on the far side of this parking lot, between our meeting parking lot and Oak Mountain Lake. Plan to begin hike from that parking lot at 10 a.m. Bring $5/person ($2 seniors) park admission fee plus your picnic lunch and drink. Info. and trip leader: Bonnie Black, 205-994-5434.



**SATURDAY DAYHIKE with Southeastern Outings at Sipsey Wilderness, Bankhead National Forest – DETAILS: Moderately strenuous four-mile hike in a highly scenic location, Upper Quillan Creek Forest Area. Most of the hike is off trail with lots of ups and downs, and several rock-hopping crossings are required across small creeks. Walk along two creeks and on an old road. At a beautiful waterfall, visit the site of an old mill. See several small waterfalls on side creeks and tributaries to Quillan Creek. Visit at least three very pretty waterfalls on Quillan Creek itself along the way. Expect to see a minimum of a total of 12 lovely waterfalls on this trip. Bring picnic lunch and water for the day. Expect to finish about 4 p.m. Optional dinner after. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 9 and over able to walk four miles off trail without complaining welcome. Reservations Required: If you wish to participate in this outing, you are required to call Dan Frederick, 205/631-4680 or email your reservation to seoutings@bellsouth.net by 5 p.m. THURSDAY 24th February. Leave either your phone number or email address. This outing is limited to 20 people, and we will break up into two separate groups of up to 10 people each with its own separate leader in order to comply with U.S. Forest Service regulations. Please call and cancel if you can’t make the hike. Information and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net, or 205/631-4680.





COMING SOON …



(Photo: Yola) (Provided)



**AT SATURN…YOLA is coming to Saturn in Birmingham on March 20 – Yola is a Black British rising superstar. Her upcoming Stand For Myself 2022 headline tour dates will see her perform shows at venues across the U.S. Yola’s GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album Stand For Myself, released via Easy Eye Sound on July 30, 2021, reflects on Yola’s belief in the possibility of paradigm shift beyond the mental programming that creates tokenism and bigotry, which have deeply impacted her personal life and professional career. Yola experienced prejudice throughout her childhood and career and navigated these experiences, as well as homelessness in London and stress-induced voice loss to launch her solo career in 2016. She achieved breakout success with her debut album, Walk Through Fire, which landed her four GRAMMY® nominations including Best New Artist, critical acclaim and fans from Elton John to Estelle. Recorded during the fall of 2020 with a rhythm section that includes bassist Nick Movshon, noted for his work with Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars, alongside drummer and rising solo artist, Aaron Frazer. The tour follows a breakout 2021 which included show stopping performances at Newport Folk and Newport Jazz, her Red Rocks debut, tour the U.S. with Chris Stapleton with performances at Madison Square Garden alongside the release of her anthemic sophomore album, Stand For Myself. Hailed as a sonic shift, it is currently GRAMMY nominated for Best Americana Album for Stand For Myself and Best American Roots Song for “Diamond Studded Shoes,” making her a six-time GRAMMY nominee. Yola recently performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and appeared on CBS Mornings interviewed by Anthony Mason.





AT THE WORLD GAMES 2022… (Keeping it right here!!! Look for more!)



The World Games is bringing greatness to The Magic City!



**NEWSWEEK NAMES THE WORLD GAMES ONE OF 22 GREAT THINGS IN 2022…The World Games Birmingham was named one of the 22 Great Things that will take place in 2022.



**CONDE NAST TRAVELER NAMES BIRMINGHAM ONE OF THE 22 BEST PLACES TO GO IN 2022 partially because the City is hosting The World Games 2022.



**THE WORLD GAMES 2022 BIRMINGHAM takes place from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 17. This will be the 40th Anniversary of the event. There will be more than 100 countries, 3,600 athletes that will compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports that include artistic sports, Bali sports, Martial Arts, precision sports, strength sports and trend sports. Tickets are available. Go to www.TWG2022.com for more.





COMING SOON…



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

