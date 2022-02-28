Popular K&J’s Elegant Pastries to open location in downtown Birmingham

By Cecilia Wood

bhamnow.com

Big news for all of the sweet tooths in Birmingham—a local favorite bakery, K & J’s Elegant Pastries, is opening a new location in Uptown Entertainment District in downtown Birmingham.

According to an Instagram post from Mayor Randall Woodfin, K&J is officially opening its new spot this spring next to Eugene’s Hot Chicken.

“Zebbie is a big part of why we’re here. We used to food truck together at Ross Bridge on Wednesday nights and he told us ‘you would kill it if you were right next to us’. He told us about the space and we inquired about it,” said Kristal Bryant, K&J’s Elegant Pastries, Designer Chef.

The Uptown location will officially replace K&J’s original Alabaster store. After COVID hit, the smaller space became less functional for social distancing. In the future, Bryant hopes to open another Shelby County location.

K&J’s will spend the next few weeks in their Alabaster location before closing those doors and opening their new spot this spring.

The new location will feature indoor and outdoor seating; additional dessert options, including crazy sundaes; food options on the menu, such as sandwiches.

“I was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, so it’s always been my dream to have a store in my hometown,” Bryant said. “A large portion of our customer base is from Birmingham, so it just makes more sense.”

K&J’s will join a roster of Uptown restaurants + bars with The World Games 2022 quickly approaching.

“We’re looking forward to serving everybody here and hoping that everybody will be able to come to us,” said Bryant. We’re super excited about being in a more centralized location.”

We’re excited to see K&J’s Elegant Pastries join that tasty list!

