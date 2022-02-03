Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, How would you describe your family in one word?

PAMALA BRAGG: “Loving. My family and I are very close and we believe in the Bible’s teachings. We were raised to love one another for who they are and accept each other.”

OLIVIA TAYLOR: “Crazy. My family is really big, so every family function we have is a little dysfunctional because we just have so many members in our family. It’s a fun positive dysfunction though…I love when we all get together.”

JONAH MILLER: “Reliable. My family will show up in a moment’s notice. I was in the hospital at St. Vincent’s two years ago when I was in a car accident, and they came running. I don’t even know how they found out, but they were there for me.”

FATIHAH ABDUR-RAHMAN: “Close. I come from a really big family, and our closeness is essential. We truly live by the saying ‘family first’. We love each other and will do anything for each other.”

