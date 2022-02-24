Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, If you could build your dream house, what would it look like?

JESSICA CHRIESMAN: “I would like to live in a big house with a library and office room. Big cozy chairs and big windows are a necessity. It doesn’t matter what particular area [the house is] as long as its good weather, doesn’t snow or flood.”

KIWI LANWAE: “I would probably live in a Victorian home that has a secret room the kind you see in movies where you have to pull on a statue head and it opens a bookshelf that leads you up a flight of steps.”

PHIL BARKER: “I probably would build a custom art studio somewhere in downtown Chicago. I’m an admirer and lover of art and could look at and analyze it all day.”

CLAIRE DONAHUE: “I’d definitely have a modern smart home somewhere in Arizona. I’m from the West Coast [San Francisco] originally . . . I work for Apple currently; I’m literally obsessed with technology so I know that will be a perfect home for me.”

