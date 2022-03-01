A chat with ‘Reasonable Doubt’ star and former Birmingham homicide detective Chris Anderson

By Joseph Allen

Alabama NewsCenter

Even before “The First 48” started following Birmingham Police Department homicide investigator Chris Anderson around for the popular A&E TV show, Anderson’s steps were following those of his mother.

Even though he retired from the police department in 2016, Anderson’s detective work continues on the Investigation Discovery series “Reasonable Doubt” in which he works with a criminal defense attorney to take a look at closed cases to see if there was a possible wrongful conviction.

It’s fulfilling work for Anderson, who also finds fulfillment as the director of mentoring for 100 Black Men of Metro Birmingham.

Anderson talked with Alabama NewsCenter about his zeal for service and his quest for justice.

Chris Anderson on policing in Birmingham, ‘Reasonable Doubt’ and mentorship from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

