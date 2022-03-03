People, Places and Things

Gwen DeRu

TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!





**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**BROTHER AND THE HAYES with Special Guest JANET SIMPSON at the Nick.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**TRAGIC CITY with RAQUEL LILY & RESORT REALISM at the Nick.



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**EVERY THIRD FRIDAY with DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.



SATURDAY…



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**A.D. BLANCO + BUGWHORE at The Nick.



SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**HAPPY HOUR FREE SHOW with TIM BYRD, 5- 7 p.m. at The Nick.



**EL-AMIN w/CHEYLOE & HER SLEEPLESS KNIGHTS at The Nick.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.



**SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.



MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at The Nick.



(Photo: Morgan at Saturn) (Photo Credit: Provided)



**MORGAN with PATRICK DRONEY at Saturn.



TUESDAY…



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m.

and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.



NEXT THURSDAY…



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**DEAD BILLIONAIRES at the Nick.



NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**SPEAKINWHISPER with BOUND FOR GALLOWS and TVYELLOW at the Nick.



NEWS TO USE…



FOR HISTORY, ART, MUSIC, YOUTH LOVERS AND MORE…



…HISTORY LOVERS…THIS SUNDAY…



**57th ANNIVERSARY OF THE SELMA TO MONTGOMERY MARCH – There will be a keynote sermon to commemorate the 57th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery marches and the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, this Sunday, at 10 a.m. (CST) Rev. Al Sharpton, President of National Action Network, will deliver a keynote sermon in Selma, Alabama to honor the 57th Anniversary of the historic Selma to Montgomery marches, which produced the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Selma garnered national attention after a march led by John Lewis and Hosea Williams in response to the killing of Jimmie Lee Jackson ended in violence at the hands of state troopers — earning the title “Bloody Sunday.” Two weeks later, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led thousands of nonviolent demonstrators from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama for a rally on the Capitol steps. Brown Chapel, where Dr. King and civil rights leaders were headquartered, is under renovation and Rev. Al Sharpton’s sermon will take place at a temporary location. Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community Center -1428 Broad Street, Selma, Alabama 36701.



FOR ART LOVERS …



AT STEPHEN SMITH FINE ART GALLERY…



**PAST ARTWORKS + LATEST ABSTRACT SERIES ‘SILENT ANGUISH 2.0’ by ASHLEY D. GUEST, Sunday, 6 – 10 p.m. at Stephen Smith Fine Art Gallery located at 5104 Gary Avenue in Fairfield with Music by bands – RANGER at 7 p.m. and DUO DUJOUR + FIRST KENTUCKY POST at 8 p.m. Call (205) 305-1451 for more.



FOR MUSIC LOVERS…



**OPERA BIRMINGHAM NATIONAL VOCAL COMPETITION – On March 19 at the Vestavia Country Club, 10 aspiring young singers, chosen from 181 applicants from around the country, will participate in the 2022 Opera Birmingham Vocal Competition, competing for over $10,000 in cash prizes and a chance to perform in future Opera Birmingham productions. The Finals Concert will begin at 4 p.m. featuring the outstanding finalists performing selections from their repertoire, representing a variety of languages and contrasting styles. Eileen Downey and Cody Martin will accompany participants on piano. A cocktail reception will follow the concert, providing an opportunity to mingle with the finalists while the judges deliberate. At 6 p.m., patrons will be invited to their tables in the ballroom for the Awards Dinner, featuring a delicious three-course dinner prepared by the Club’s executive chef, Stephen McCary. Cocktail attire is suggested for this elegant evening of wine and song. Advance tickets are required by March 11. Order online at www.operabirmingham.org/vocal-competition, or call 205-322-6737.



**RACING FOR CHILDREN’S IS CHARITY PARTNER OF HONDA INDY GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA – Racing for Children’s returns as the official charity partner of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. The race provides a platform for Racing for Children’s to tell their stories to the community throughout the weekend on April 29 – May 1. Children’s of Alabama and Medical Properties Trust will reveal their race car which will be on display during the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Racing for Children’s raises funds and awareness for the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s, which treats more than 90 percent of Alabama children diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders. Covered by handprints of patients from Children’s, the Racing for Children’s race car presented by Medical Properties Trust will be on display at Barber Motorsports Park throughout the weekend of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, April 29 – May 1, 2022.



FOR LOVERS OF FOOD…FOODIES OF ALL KINDS…

**BEST FRIED CHICKEN – VOTE FOR THE MAGIC CITY’S BEST



March 19 – The Magic City Fried Chicken and Beer Fest, 1 – 5 p.m. at Good People Brewing Company, 114-14th Street South with vendors, live music and food trucks. Check it out! Vote for the Best Fried Chicken



COMING SOON …



**AT SATURN…YOLA from the UK is coming to Saturn in Birmingham on March 20 – Yola is a Black British rising superstar. Her upcoming Stand For Myself 2022 headline tour dates will see her perform shows at venues across the U.S. Yola’s GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album ‘Stand For Myself’, released via Easy Eye Sound on July 30, 2021, reflects on Yola’s belief in the possibility of paradigm shift beyond the mental programming that creates tokenism and bigotry, which have deeply impacted her personal life and professional career. Yola experienced prejudice throughout her childhood and career and navigated these experiences, as well as homelessness in London and stress-induced voice loss to launch her solo career in 2016. She achieved breakout success with her debut album, Walk Through Fire, which landed her four GRAMMY® nominations including Best New Artist, critical acclaim and fans from Elton John to Estelle. Recorded during the fall of 2020 with a rhythm section that includes bassist Nick Movshon, noted for his work with Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars, alongside drummer and rising solo artist, Aaron Frazer. The tour follows a breakout 2021 which included show stopping performances at Newport Folk and Newport Jazz, her Red Rocks debut, tour the U.S. with Chris Stapleton with performances at Madison Square Garden alongside the release of her anthemic sophomore album, Stand For Myself. Hailed as a sonic shift, it is currently GRAMMY nominated for Best Americana Album for ‘Stand For Myself’ and Best American Roots Song for “Diamond Studded Shoes,” making her a six-time GRAMMY nominee. Yola recently performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and appeared on CBS Mornings interviewed by Anthony Mason.



FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



**SATURDAY DAYHIKE – Meet at 9:45 a.m. for a hike at Horse Creek Trail, Dora and Sumiton, Ala. – DETAILS: This is an easy 3.2-mile walk on the Horse Creek Trail in Dora and Sumiton in Walker County, sort of near Jasper, Alabama. Walk on one of Alabama’s rails-to-Trails conversion routes on an old railroad right of way. This smooth trail is wide, level and paved. No hills on the trail as you will be walking on a scenic trail that goes through fields, near houses and through woods. It is developed with covered benches. Meet at 9:45 a.m. just outside the left front door (as you face the front of the store) of the Wal-Mart SuperCenter in Sumiton, Alabama. Depart by car from there at 10 a.m. and drive to the nearby start point of the hike on the trail. For more info and Trip Leader: Bert Ehmann, 205.823.7879.



**SATURDAY BICYCLE RIDE – Meet at 9:45 a.m. for a bike ride at horse Creek Trail, Dora and Sumiton, Ala. – DETAILS: This is an easy seven-mile bicycle ride on the horse Creek Trail in Dora and Sumiton, in Walker County, sort of near Jasper, Ala. The trail is about 3.5 miles long one way. Ride on one of Alabama’s rails-to trails conversion routes on an old railroad right of way. This smooth trail is wide, level and paved. No hills on the trail as you will be bicycling on a scenic trail that goes through fields, near houses and through woods. It is developed with covered benches. There will be an optional opportunity to bike a second seven-mile round trip on the trail for those who would like to bicycle some more. Depart by car from there at 10 a.m. and drive to the nearby start point of the ride on the trail. For more info and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth or 205.631.4680.





AT THE WORLD GAMES 2022… (Keeping it right here!!! Look for more!)



The World Games is bringing greatness to The Magic City!



**NEWSWEEK NAMES THE WORLD GAMES ONE OF 22 GREAT THINGS IN 2022…The World Games Birmingham was named one of the 22 Great Things that will take place in 2022.



**CONDE NAST TRAVELER NAMES BIRMINGHAM ONE OF THE 22 BEST PLACES TO GO IN 2022 partially because the City is hosting The World Games 2022.



**THE WORLD GAMES 2022 BIRMINGHAM takes place from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 17. This will be the 40th Anniversary of the event. There will be more than 100 countries, 3,600 athletes that will compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports that include artistic sports, Bali sports, Martial Arts, precision sports, strength sports and trend sports. Tickets are available. Go to www.TWG2022.com for more.



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

