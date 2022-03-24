PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS WITH GWEN DERU





TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**OPERA SHOTS by Opera Birmingham, 6 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.



**GET THE LED OUT … A Celebration for the Mighty Zep at Iron City.



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.





**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.





FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**VIRGINIA MAN & ARTS FISHING CLUB w/ CLEMENTINE WAS RIGHT at the Nick.

**COMEDIAN RODNEY PERRY at the StarDome Comedy Club.



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**EVERY THIRD FRIDAY with DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.



**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.







SATURDAY…



**SPRING FLING MARKET, 1-5 p.m. at Ross Bridge



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar..



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**ZYX w/ROSE GARDEN & JESSE DANIEL EDWARDS at The Nick.



** VOCALIST HASAN GREEN at the Perfect Note.





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.



**HAPPY HOUR FREE SHOW with TIM BYRD, 5- 7 p.m. at The Nick.



**COMEDY SHOW – FINAL FOUR EDITION MARCH & MAYHEM & MADNESS & MICS, 7:15 p.m. at Lit on 8th.



**GIRL’s Round at the Nick with host ANNA HOPE featuring LOLLY LEE, CHEYLOE MARTIN and SUSANNAH STUCKEY at The Nick.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.

**SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.





MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) with Special Guest COMA TWINS at The Nick.



**KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.







TUESDAY…



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.







WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.



**CHRIS RENZEMA at Iron City



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.







NEXT THURSDAY…



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**PSYCHO MADNESS w/THE GO-GO KILLERS, V-8 DEATH CAR & CRYPT 24 at The Nick.







NEXT FRIDAY…



**ART AFTER 5: A DIFFERENT WORLD, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**SAXOPHONIST PAUL TAYLOR at Perfect Note. (Friday and Saturday)



**RICK CARTER BOOK SIGNING APRIL FOOL’S DAY at The Nick.



**DOTS with LINNIL and JODY NELSON at The Nick







NEWS TO USE…



AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH



…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …



**Sixth Avenue Baptist Church is hosting a BLOOD DRIVE on March 27, 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Questions, email sabredcross@gmail.com.



**BAPTISM is the Fourth Sunday Baptism, SUNDAY, 9:30 a.m. at the church.



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.



**HEART HEALTH, MONDAY, 6:30 p.m. with Ann Heard-Nesbitt.



**SAVE THE DATE – COUPLES VIRTUAL SEMINAR, KEEP THE HOME FIRES BURNING, April 30, 10 a.m. – 12 on Zoom







IN THE COMMUNITY…



**NEW AFRIKAN NATIONAL DAY – COMMEMORATION & CELEBRATION, Friday through Sunday at the Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue. For more call (205) 408-8004.







FOR MEN, FOOD LOVERS AND MORE…



**BRUH BRUNCH, SATURDAY, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at LIT I 8th/Carter’s (Inside and Out) 514 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr., Blvd. 35204.

**GROWN MAN ISSUES – THE STAGE PLAY, April 7-10. This is a musical theatrical production mixed with R&B and Soul at Encore Theatre. CLARISSA KENTY is joining the cast as Nancy. Grown Man Issues features WILLIE TAYLOR, from Days24, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, MTV’s Making the Band4 and Marriage BootCamp. It is written by MARC RABY with musical direction by DEE HILL. Go to www.encorebham.org for more.



**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights at Old Sardis Baptist Church 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, www.communitycaredn.org.



**SAVE THE DATE! APRIL 9 – HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECT DAY, 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the following locations: *First Baptist Church Gardendale – South, 940 Main Street, Gardendale 35071, *Classic Car Motoring, 3900 Grants Mill Road, Irondale 35210, and *City of Bessemer Public Works Laydown Yard, 1205 15th Avenue North, Bessemer, 35020.



**ROSS BRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, May 13, 4 p.m.





FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD AND COMEDY…



**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.



**MAXWELL: THE NIGHT TOUR, SATURDAY, 8 p.m. at BJCC.



SELINA ALBRIGHT, April 2 at Perfect Note.



**SAXOPHONIST GERALD ALBRIGHT, April 16, 6p.m. at Perfect Note with 2 shows.



**DOMINIQUE HAMMONS, April 16, with 2 shows at Square’s on 27th Street North.



**KEITH SWEAT, MONICA, TAMAR BRAXTON, GINUWINE and SILK, June 5 at Legacy Arena. This is Birmingham R&B Music Experience.



**WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL, April 23 featuring BIG FITZ THE POET, POETICALLY EMBODIED, MOTORCITY FATTS, CASH, FREANKNALDO, COMEDIAN EUGENE and GLENWOOD URBZ at A Place to Remember Event Center, 202 By Williams Sr., Dr. in Midfield, 7 p.m.





FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



**PLANTING DAY at the COMMUNITY GARDENS with Community Garden Planting, Scarecrow Construction, T-Man & the Birds Presentation with refreshments, raffles and prizes, SATURDAY, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Sacred Space Garden/The Pupil of the Eye Cultural & Learning Center, 102 15th Place S.W. 35211 (West End). You will enjoy and have a blast while creating vibrant communities! Fun for the children.



**SATURDAY DAYHIKE –Meet 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings River Ramble Barton’s Beach and Perry Lakes Park near Marion in Perry County, Alabama – DETAILS: Barton’s Beach. The area is an extensive sand and gravel beach on the Lower Cahaba River in Perry County near Marion, Alabama. The river floodplain broadens and creates areas of bottomland hardwood forests, oxbow lakes and extensive sand and gravel bars there. The Perry Lakes Park and Wildlife Sanctuary contains about 600 acres available to the public for outdoor recreation, education, scientific research, and other activities. Interpretive nature trails (fire lanes and primitive paths) make walking through the woods fairly easy and fun. Several trees in the park have been designated as Alabama State Champion Trees. The park lakes support a large heron rookery along with an abundance of songbirds. A 100-foot tall canopy observation tower allows for an exciting view of the forest and oxbow swamps. Hikes at Barton’s Beach and Perry Lakes Park are easy since the terrain is level and the walks are all on trails. The two properties adjoin each other so we can walk readily back and forth between them. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 7 and older welcome. Since the trails in the park may be muddy, we recommend that you bring a change of clothes with you in the car, especially a change of footwear and pants. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria. Plan to depart at 10 a.m. Info. on the hike and hike leader: Dan Frederick, 205/631-4680 or seoutings@bellsouth.net.





FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…



**TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY…Close to home… Before NASCAR’s best invade Talladega Superspeedway in the fall, the track will host a spring triple-header on April 23-24, featuring the GEICO 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, April 24. Saturday will showcase a duo of events, kicking off with the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race, a mainstay at the historic venue since 1969, and the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go-DEGA for more information.



**RACING FOR CHILDREN’S IS CHARITY PARTNER OF HONDA INDY GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA – Racing for Children’s returns as the official charity partner of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. The race provides a platform for Racing for Children’s to tell their stories to the community throughout the weekend on April 29 – May 1. Children’s of Alabama and Medical Properties Trust will reveal their race car which will be on display during the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Racing for Children’s raises funds and awareness for the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s, which treats more than 90 percent of Alabama children diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders. Covered by handprints of patients from Children’s, the Racing for Children’s race car presented by Medical Properties Trust will be on display at Barber Motorsports Park throughout the weekend of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, April 29 – May 1, 2022.





AT THE WORLD GAMES 2022… (Keeping it right here!!! Look for more!)



The World Games is bringing greatness to The Magic City!



**TWG MEDALS ARE HERE – Check them out on the www.twg2022.com site.



**TWG T-SHIRTS – Get your TWG2022 T-Shirts at the www.twg2022.com.



**TWG TAG – Get your TWG2022 Tag at the www.twg2022.com.



**NEWSWEEK NAMES THE WORLD GAMES ONE OF 22 GREAT THINGS IN 2022…The World Games Birmingham was named one of the 22 Great Things that will take place in 2022.



**CONDE NAST TRAVELER NAMES BIRMINGHAM ONE OF THE 22 BEST PLACES TO GO IN 2022 partially because the City is hosting The World Games 2022.



**THE WORLD GAMES 2022 BIRMINGHAM takes place from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 17. This will be the 40th Anniversary of the event. There will be more than 100 countries, 3,600 athletes that will compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports that include artistic sports, Bali sports, Martial Arts, precision sports, strength sports and trend sports. Tickets are available. Go to www.TWG2022.com for more.





COMING SOON…



**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!





Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my

emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

