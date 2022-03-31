People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.

**PSYCHO MADNESS w/THE GO-GO KILLERS, V-8 DEATH CAR & CRYPT 24 at The Nick.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

FRIDAY…

**ART AFTER 5: A DIFFERENT WORLD, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**SAXOPHONIST PAUL TAYLOR at Perfect Note. (Friday and Saturday)

**RICK CARTER BOOK SIGNING APRIL FOOL’S DAY at The Nick.

**DOTS with LINNIL and JODY NELSON at The Nick.

**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with

Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**TRIBUTE TO PRINCE WITH DOMINIQUE, 7 p.m. at Perfect Note.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

SATURDAY…

**SPRING FLING MARKET, 1-5 p.m. at Ross Bridge

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar..

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.

**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.

**MINKA with SOULD KARNIVAL & STARSHAKER at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO PRINCE WITH DONINIQUE, 7 p.m. at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.

**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9thSt. No.

**DIRTY HONEY at Iron City.

**GUCCIBOUTOY, AJ CASO, BYNNY DANGER & THE LACERATIONS, and YOUNG POE & LIL THOTTY at The Nick.

**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.

**SOULFUL SUNDAYS with SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

MONDAY…

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) with Special Guest ATOMIC WHALES at The Nick.

TUESDAY…

**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ

SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**SARA JEAN KELLEY with REBECCA EGELAND and SARAH LEE LANGFORD at Iron City

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**CYBERDELICS + BUGWHORE + P.O.T.I.S. at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**SAXOPHONIST PAUL TAYLOR at Perfect Note.

**COLORS R&B ONLY at Iron City.

**MOJOTHUNDER with DREAM JACUZZI at The Nick.

IN THE COMMUNITY…

**DUNDRILL HEIGHTS SPRING BREAK FILM CAMP – Film Camp is for aspiring producers, actors and artists in grades eight through twelve. Film campers will learn: creation of media content and videos, software editing, use of digital cameras, narrative filmmaking, lighting and directing techniques and directing and producing methods now through Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at YMCA Youth Center, 2400 7thAvenue North. Film campers will gain a behind-the-scenes look at the industry from the perspective of House of Payne actress-Cassie Davis, Jevon Dewand-Actor and Movie Producer, Bart Phillips-Movie Producer, Byron the Aquarius-Music Producer, Comedienne Joy-the Queen of Clean and Zack Sims-Producer. For more visit www.nadynegjohnsonfoundation.org.

**AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS 2022 SPRING PLANT SALE – The nonprofit Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its popular Spring Plant Sale, April 8–9 at the Gardens. Hundreds of varieties of plants that have been specially selected for our region by the Friends’ dedicated volunteer growing groups. Shoppers will have the opportunity to choose from heirloom vegetables, natives, ferns, perennials, herbs, tropicals and houseplants, trees and shrubs, and more. Members of the Friends of BBG will enjoy priority access to shop from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8. The sale will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. For more info, visit www.bbgardens.org/spring.

AT SIXTH BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**HEART HEALTH, MONDAY, 6:30 p.m. with Ann Heard-Nesbitt.

**SAVE THE DATE – COUPLES VIRTUAL SEMINAR, KEEP THE HOME FIRES BURNING, April 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Zoom.

FOR MEN, FOOD LOVERS AND MORE…

(Photo: Clarissa Kenty) (Photo Credit: Birmingham Times)

**GROWN MAN ISSUES – THE STAGE PLAY, April 7-10. This is a musical theatrical production mixed with R&B and Soul at Encore Theatre. CLARISSA KENTY is joining the cast as Nancy. Grown Man Issues features WILLIE TAYLOR, from Days24, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, MTV’s Making the Band4 and Marriage BootCamp. MARC RABY writes it with musical direction by DEE HILL. Go to www.encorebham.orgfor more.

**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, www.communitycaredn.org.

**SAVE THE DATE! APRIL 9 – HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECT DAY, 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the following locations: *First Baptist Church Gardendale – South, 940 Main Street, Gardendale 35071, *Classic Car Motoring, 3900 Grants Mill Road, Irondale 35210, and *City of Bessemer Public Works Laydown Yard, 1205 15th Avenue North, Bessemer, 35020.

**ROSS BRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, May 13, 4 p.m.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD AND COMEDY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

**SELINA ALBRIGHT, April 2 at Perfect Note.

**SAXOPHONIST GERALD ALBRIGHT, April 16, 6p.m. at Perfect Note with 2 shows.

**DOMINIQUE HAMMONS, April 16, with 2 shows at Square’s on 27thStreet North.

**KEITH SWEAT, MONICA, TAMAR BRAXTON, GINUWINE and SILK, June 5 at Legacy Arena. This is Birmingham R&B Music Experience.

**WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL, April 23 featuring BIG FITZ THE POET, POETICALLY EMBODIED, MOTORCITY FATTS, CASH, FREANKNALDO, COMEDIAN EUGENE and GLENWOOD URBZ at A Place to Remember Event Center, 202 By Williams Sr., Dr. in Midfield, 7 p.m.

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…

**TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY…Close to home… Before NASCAR’s best invade Talladega Superspeedway in the fall, the track will host a spring tripleheader on April 23-24, featuring the GEICO 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, April 24. Saturday will showcase a duo of events, kicking off with the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race, a mainstay at the historic venue since 1969, and the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go-DEGA for more information.

**RACING FOR CHILDREN’S IS CHARITY PARTNER OF HONDA INDY GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA – Racing for Children’s returns as the official charity partner of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. The race provides a platform for Racing for Children’s to tell their stories to the community throughout the weekend on April 29 – May 1. Children’s of Alabama and Medical Properties Trust will reveal their race car which will be on display during the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Racing for Children’s raises funds and awareness for the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s, which treats more than 90 percent of Alabama children diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders. Covered by handprints of patients from Children’s, the Racing for Children’s race car presented by Medical Properties Trust will be on display at Barber Motorsports Park throughout the weekend of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, April 29 – May 1, 2022.

AT THE WORLD GAMES 2022… (Keeping it right here!!! Look for more!)

The World Games is bringing greatness to The Magic City!

**TWG MEDALS ARE HERE – Check them out on the www.twg2022.com site.

**TWG T-SHIRTS – Get your TWG2022 T-Shirts at the www.twg2022.com.

**TWG TAG – Get your TWG2022 Tag at the www.twg2022.com.

**NEWSWEEK NAMES THE WORLD GAMES ONE OF 22 GREAT THINGS IN 2022…The World Games Birmingham was named one of the 22 Great Things that will take place in 2022.

**CONDE NAST TRAVELER NAMES BIRMINGHAM ONE OF THE 22 BEST PLACES TO GO IN 2022 partially because the City is hosting The World Games 2022.

**THE WORLD GAMES 2022 BIRMINGHAM takes place from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 17. This will be the 40th Anniversary of the event. There will be more than 100 countries, 3,600 athletes that will compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports that include artistic sports, Bali sports, Martial Arts, precision sports, strength sports and trend sports. Tickets are available. Go to www.TWG2022.com for more.

COMING SOON

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my

emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

